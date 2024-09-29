Content Loading

No moral victories

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – There were no moral victories in a crowded post-game interview room following Alabama’s 41-34 win over Georgia Saturday night. That included quarterback Carson Beck, whose interception in the end zone at the end of the game put a final stamp on what veteran sports writers called one of the more thrilling games in the recent history of Bryant-Denny Stadium. “I’m not big on moral victories. I believe in winning and losing,” Beck said. “We fought hard. No matter what the circumstances are, we’re never going to quit.” Linebacker Jalon Walker wasn’t feeling too happy, despite a comeback that would have been the biggest in program history. “A loss is a lot, but we’ve got a lot to learn from,” Walker said. “I’m still proud of this team for how they fought, but ultimately we did not win.”

Williams back on the field

Mykel Williams was back on the field and actually started Saturday night’s game. It was his first action since suffering an ankle injury in the opener against Clemson. When asked why Williams decided to give it a go, Smart said the decision was easy. “Just the love for the university. I mean, he had 24, or 25 people here tonight. His mom lives right down the road. His mom's right here from Alabama, and it meant a lot to him. He was pulling guys on the sideline. He didn't have to do what he did to try to get out there and play,” Smart said. “And he cares about this team, and he's a warrior. I mean, I love the guy, because he's like, ‘Coach, I'm going, I'm going.’ He's at halftime, he's still, ‘I'm going.” Williams was not credited with a tackle, per the post-game statistics.

Injury update

…After being listed as questionable for most of the week, defensive lineman Jordan Hall was marked out in Saturday’s pre-game availability report. However, Hall traveled with the team and was on the field before the game, working with strength coach Scott Sinclair. …Linebacker Jalon Walker came out of the game briefly in the third quarter but later returned. …Center Jared Wilson left the game briefly in the fourth quarter but returned during Georgia’s next possession.

