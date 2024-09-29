PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Postgame News and Notes

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL04xZElMWktaWmVJP3NpPUJ2Sl96d0l4UGFtY0lCa0Q/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

No moral victories

Advertisement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – There were no moral victories in a crowded post-game interview room following Alabama’s 41-34 win over Georgia Saturday night.

That included quarterback Carson Beck, whose interception in the end zone at the end of the game put a final stamp on what veteran sports writers called one of the more thrilling games in the recent history of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“I’m not big on moral victories. I believe in winning and losing,” Beck said. “We fought hard. No matter what the circumstances are, we’re never going to quit.”

Linebacker Jalon Walker wasn’t feeling too happy, despite a comeback that would have been the biggest in program history.

“A loss is a lot, but we’ve got a lot to learn from,” Walker said. “I’m still proud of this team for how they fought, but ultimately we did not win.”

Williams back on the field

Mykel Williams was back on the field and actually started Saturday night’s game.

It was his first action since suffering an ankle injury in the opener against Clemson. When asked why Williams decided to give it a go, Smart said the decision was easy.

“Just the love for the university. I mean, he had 24, or 25 people here tonight. His mom lives right down the road. His mom's right here from Alabama, and it meant a lot to him. He was pulling guys on the sideline. He didn't have to do what he did to try to get out there and play,” Smart said. “And he cares about this team, and he's a warrior. I mean, I love the guy, because he's like, ‘Coach, I'm going, I'm going.’ He's at halftime, he's still, ‘I'm going.”

Williams was not credited with a tackle, per the post-game statistics.

Injury update

…After being listed as questionable for most of the week, defensive lineman Jordan Hall was marked out in Saturday’s pre-game availability report. However, Hall traveled with the team and was on the field before the game, working with strength coach Scott Sinclair.

…Linebacker Jalon Walker came out of the game briefly in the third quarter but later returned.

…Center Jared Wilson left the game briefly in the fourth quarter but returned during Georgia’s next possession.

This and that

… Georgia saw its regular season winning streak end at 42 games as Alabama hung on for a 41-34 decision. Before tonight, Georgia’s last regular season loss came to Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 7, 2020. Georgia now is 49-3 in its last 52 games.

… The Bulldogs saw their SEC and a school record streak of consecutive SEC regular-season victories end at 28.

… Before this loss, Georgia won 16 straight games in an opponent’s home stadium, the last loss coming to Alabama in 2020.

… Smart had won five straight AP top-five matchups before the Bulldogs fell tonight in Tuscaloosa.

… Alabama amassed 547 yards of total offense on 65 plays.

… Entering Saturday, the Bulldogs had allowed just 18 points on six field goals to rank third nationally. Alabama came in ranked sixth nationally in Scoring Offense at 49 points per game. Alabama built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and an eventual 30-7 advantage at the half. It was Georgia’s largest halftime deficit since trailing No. 23 Ole Miss 31-0 in Oxford in 2016. Alabama finished the first half with 355 yards of total offense on 35 plays.

… The Crimson Tide became the first team to score a touchdown on Georgia, doing so on its opening drive, going 70 yards on eight plays in 4:43. Alabama added another touchdown on its second possession, going 84 yards on six plays in 3:11 for a 14-0 edge with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Tide took a 21-0 lead on its third possession in the first quarter, needing to go just 22 yards following an interception. Alabama went up 28-0 on its fourth possession, going 67 yards on six plays capped by a 36-yard TD run by Jalen Milroe on a fourth-and-1.

… On its fifth possession, Alabama was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the UGA 34, losing a yard with Dan Jackson and Daniel Harris on the stop. On the next play, Alabama got the ball back on an interception and took it to the UGA 25. It did not lead to any points.

… Georgia’s leading tacklers were senior Dan Jackson with a career-high 10, while junior Malaki Starks had eight. For Jackson, he recorded his third career interception and his first since the South Carolina game last year.

… Georgia scored 34 points, including 27 in the second half and gained 519 yards on 76 plays.

Carson Beck finished 27-for-50 for a career-high 439 yards. He also threw for three touchdowns and had a a career-high three interceptions and a fumble. He is now 16-2 as a starter.

… Beck’s 439 yards ranked fourth most in school history and the most since 1994 when Eric Zeier had 441 versus Vanderbilt, going 23-for-54.

… Entering Saturday, Georgia was one of three teams nationally yet to commit a turnover. In fact, the last one came on a Beck fumble in the 2023 SEC title game versus Alabama.

… The leading receivers were senior Arian Smith, with a career-high 6-for-132 yards and a touchdown, while senior Dominic Lovett (6-for-59 yards) and Dillon Bell with five for a career-high 100 yards and a score.

… The Bulldogs tallied 80 rushing yards. Junior Trevor Etienne had a team-high 12 carries for 55 yards and one score.

… Down 30-7 in the second half, Georgia converted three fourth downs as part of a season-high 15 play, 80-yard drive in 6:44, all season-highs. It ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Beck to Smith. Then, Georgia converted a two-point play on a pass to Lawson Luckie to cut it to 30-15 with 5:06 left in the 3rd quarter. Entering the game tonight, Georgia was 1-for-2 on fourth down-attempts.

… Down 33-15, Beck marched the Bulldogs down for another score, going 80 yards on six plays in 1:46, capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Luckie.

… Down 33-21 with 7:14 left to play, Georgia went 78 yards on just four plays in 1:35 to cut it to 33-28 with 5:39 remaining on a three-yard run by Bell. The drive featured a 30-yard catch by Cash Jones and a 47-yard completion to Smith.

… Trailing 33-28 with 2:42 left in the contest. Georgia took over at its own 33 and Beck connected with Bell for a 67-yard touchdown, both career-longs for Beck and Bell, and its first lead at 34-33 with 2:31 left. A two-point conversion failed.

… Trailing 41-34 with 2:18 left in the game, Georgia drove to the UA 22 when Zabien Brown snagged an interception in the endzone with 43 seconds left.

Junior Brett Thorson had three punts for a 46.7 average including a 56-yarder with a minus four-yard return.

… Sophomore PK Peyton Woodring made two PATs and handled kickoffs too.

… Sophomore Anthony Evans had three kickoff returns for 69 yards and two punt returns for one yard.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvcG9zdGdhbWUtbmV3cy1hbmQtbm90ZXMtNjkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVnYS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnBvc3RnYW1lLW5ld3MtYW5kLW5vdGVzLTY5JmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK