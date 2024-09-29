Postgame News and Notes
No moral victories
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – There were no moral victories in a crowded post-game interview room following Alabama’s 41-34 win over Georgia Saturday night.
That included quarterback Carson Beck, whose interception in the end zone at the end of the game put a final stamp on what veteran sports writers called one of the more thrilling games in the recent history of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“I’m not big on moral victories. I believe in winning and losing,” Beck said. “We fought hard. No matter what the circumstances are, we’re never going to quit.”
Linebacker Jalon Walker wasn’t feeling too happy, despite a comeback that would have been the biggest in program history.
“A loss is a lot, but we’ve got a lot to learn from,” Walker said. “I’m still proud of this team for how they fought, but ultimately we did not win.”
Williams back on the field
Mykel Williams was back on the field and actually started Saturday night’s game.
It was his first action since suffering an ankle injury in the opener against Clemson. When asked why Williams decided to give it a go, Smart said the decision was easy.
“Just the love for the university. I mean, he had 24, or 25 people here tonight. His mom lives right down the road. His mom's right here from Alabama, and it meant a lot to him. He was pulling guys on the sideline. He didn't have to do what he did to try to get out there and play,” Smart said. “And he cares about this team, and he's a warrior. I mean, I love the guy, because he's like, ‘Coach, I'm going, I'm going.’ He's at halftime, he's still, ‘I'm going.”
Williams was not credited with a tackle, per the post-game statistics.
Injury update
…After being listed as questionable for most of the week, defensive lineman Jordan Hall was marked out in Saturday’s pre-game availability report. However, Hall traveled with the team and was on the field before the game, working with strength coach Scott Sinclair.
…Linebacker Jalon Walker came out of the game briefly in the third quarter but later returned.
…Center Jared Wilson left the game briefly in the fourth quarter but returned during Georgia’s next possession.
This and that
… Georgia saw its regular season winning streak end at 42 games as Alabama hung on for a 41-34 decision. Before tonight, Georgia’s last regular season loss came to Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 7, 2020. Georgia now is 49-3 in its last 52 games.
… The Bulldogs saw their SEC and a school record streak of consecutive SEC regular-season victories end at 28.
… Before this loss, Georgia won 16 straight games in an opponent’s home stadium, the last loss coming to Alabama in 2020.
… Smart had won five straight AP top-five matchups before the Bulldogs fell tonight in Tuscaloosa.
… Alabama amassed 547 yards of total offense on 65 plays.
… Entering Saturday, the Bulldogs had allowed just 18 points on six field goals to rank third nationally. Alabama came in ranked sixth nationally in Scoring Offense at 49 points per game. Alabama built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and an eventual 30-7 advantage at the half. It was Georgia’s largest halftime deficit since trailing No. 23 Ole Miss 31-0 in Oxford in 2016. Alabama finished the first half with 355 yards of total offense on 35 plays.
… The Crimson Tide became the first team to score a touchdown on Georgia, doing so on its opening drive, going 70 yards on eight plays in 4:43. Alabama added another touchdown on its second possession, going 84 yards on six plays in 3:11 for a 14-0 edge with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Tide took a 21-0 lead on its third possession in the first quarter, needing to go just 22 yards following an interception. Alabama went up 28-0 on its fourth possession, going 67 yards on six plays capped by a 36-yard TD run by Jalen Milroe on a fourth-and-1.
… On its fifth possession, Alabama was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the UGA 34, losing a yard with Dan Jackson and Daniel Harris on the stop. On the next play, Alabama got the ball back on an interception and took it to the UGA 25. It did not lead to any points.
… Georgia’s leading tacklers were senior Dan Jackson with a career-high 10, while junior Malaki Starks had eight. For Jackson, he recorded his third career interception and his first since the South Carolina game last year.
… Georgia scored 34 points, including 27 in the second half and gained 519 yards on 76 plays.
… Carson Beck finished 27-for-50 for a career-high 439 yards. He also threw for three touchdowns and had a a career-high three interceptions and a fumble. He is now 16-2 as a starter.
… Beck’s 439 yards ranked fourth most in school history and the most since 1994 when Eric Zeier had 441 versus Vanderbilt, going 23-for-54.
… Entering Saturday, Georgia was one of three teams nationally yet to commit a turnover. In fact, the last one came on a Beck fumble in the 2023 SEC title game versus Alabama.
… The leading receivers were senior Arian Smith, with a career-high 6-for-132 yards and a touchdown, while senior Dominic Lovett (6-for-59 yards) and Dillon Bell with five for a career-high 100 yards and a score.
… The Bulldogs tallied 80 rushing yards. Junior Trevor Etienne had a team-high 12 carries for 55 yards and one score.
… Down 30-7 in the second half, Georgia converted three fourth downs as part of a season-high 15 play, 80-yard drive in 6:44, all season-highs. It ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Beck to Smith. Then, Georgia converted a two-point play on a pass to Lawson Luckie to cut it to 30-15 with 5:06 left in the 3rd quarter. Entering the game tonight, Georgia was 1-for-2 on fourth down-attempts.
… Down 33-15, Beck marched the Bulldogs down for another score, going 80 yards on six plays in 1:46, capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Luckie.
… Down 33-21 with 7:14 left to play, Georgia went 78 yards on just four plays in 1:35 to cut it to 33-28 with 5:39 remaining on a three-yard run by Bell. The drive featured a 30-yard catch by Cash Jones and a 47-yard completion to Smith.
… Trailing 33-28 with 2:42 left in the contest. Georgia took over at its own 33 and Beck connected with Bell for a 67-yard touchdown, both career-longs for Beck and Bell, and its first lead at 34-33 with 2:31 left. A two-point conversion failed.
… Trailing 41-34 with 2:18 left in the game, Georgia drove to the UA 22 when Zabien Brown snagged an interception in the endzone with 43 seconds left.
… Junior Brett Thorson had three punts for a 46.7 average including a 56-yarder with a minus four-yard return.
… Sophomore PK Peyton Woodring made two PATs and handled kickoffs too.
… Sophomore Anthony Evans had three kickoff returns for 69 yards and two punt returns for one yard.