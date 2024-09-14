Postgame News and Notes

“I think our defensive staff does an incredible job,” Smart said. “They work really hard on game planning for people, and we're going to play better and better offenses. We've got to get better and better, but it's pretty hard to do.

Fortunately for Smart, he wasn’t needed as Harris’ defensive teammates turned in another excellent game.

Harris’ absence came two days after he was arrested and charged with reckless driving after Athens-Clarke County Police clocked him going 106 mph.

“Daniel was available tonight,” Smart said. “It was the coach's decision. It was my decision.”

Head coach Kirby Smart had little comment when asked after the game, declining to say if Harris' absence was due to a suspension, claiming he could have actually played.

Those chores went to regular starters Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey , with true freshmen Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson IV working with the second unit.

But he did not play.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Sophomore cornerback Daniel Harris traveled to Lexington and even dressed out for Saturday night’s game against Kentucky.

Defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter but returned to start the second half.

Right guard Tate Ratledge left the game with knee and ankle injuries. He did not return.

…Sophomore Monroe Freeling played both left and right tackle for the Bulldogs.

…On the year, the Bulldogs have allowed just 18 points on six field goals with Kentucky converting four. The Bulldogs came in ranked tied for fourth in the nation in Scoring Defense (3.0 ppg).

…Georgia’s leading tacklers tonight were Daylen Everette with a career-high eight plus Malaki Starks had eight. CJ Allen and Chaz Chambliss were next with six apiece. It was a career-high for Chambliss too.

…Kentucky finished the game with 284 yards of total offense on 73 plays. In the first half, the Wildcats led 6-3 with 130 yards of total offense on 39 plays.

…On its second possession tonight, Kentucky became the first team to score on the Bulldogs in the first half this season after making a school-record 55-yard field goal.

…In the first half, the Bulldogs had three sacks and forced three fumbles but only recovered one. Sophomore Gabe Harris Jr, collected his first career sack. Late in the 2nd quarter, junior Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins picked up a sack, his first of the year and second of his career. On the next play, Georgia’s Ryalen Wilson sacked Brock Vandagriff and forced a fumble which was recovered by Damon Wilson at the Kentucky 23. It led to a game-tying field goal. Raylen Wilson now has 1.5 sacks for the year and two for his career. It was the first career fumble recovery for Damon Wilson.

…Kentucky began the second half with an 11-play, 61-yard drive in 5:52 that ended with a 40-yard FG and a 9-6 advantage.

…After the Bulldogs cut it to 9-6, they forced Kentucky on its second possession to a three-and-out with 2:17 left in the 3rd quarter.

…Georgia took a 13-9 lead, but the Wildcats answered with a 51-yard field goal to cut it to 13-12 with 8:01 left in the game.

…The Bulldogs ran 54 plays and tallied 262 yards of total offense.

…Senior quarterback Carson Beck finished 15-for-24 for 160 yards. In the first half, Beck was 5-for-11 for 32 yards plus one rush for five yards. Beck improved to 16-1 as the starting quarterback.

…Senior Dominic Lovett finished with a team-high six catches for 89 yards.

…The Bulldogs tallied 102 rushing yards. Junior Trevor Etienne had a team-high 19 carries for 79 yards.

…With Saturday night’s win, Georgia (3-0) now has won 42 straight regular season games dating back to the 2020 season.

…Georgia extended its SEC and school record streak of consecutive SEC regular season victories to 28. The Bulldogs also extended their current FBS-leading streak of wins in an opponent’s home stadium to 16.

…Georgia now has won 15 straight over the Wildcats and leads the series 64-12-2.

…Junior Brett Thorson’s had six punts for a 49.5 average. Georgia punted only five times in their first two games.

…Sophomore place-kicker Peyton Woodring tallied seven points on field goals of 34 and 30 yards plus one extra point. He handled the kickoffs too. For the year, Woodring is 6-for-6 in field goals including 4-for-4 from the 30-39 range.

…There were two first-time starters in sophomores London Humphreys and Damon Wilson. Humphreys, who is in his first year with Georgia, started five games at Vanderbilt last year.