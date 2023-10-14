NASHVILLE – When somebody goes down, somebody else has to step up. Saturday against Vanderbilt, two Bulldogs freshmen—offensive lineman Monroe Freeling and tight end Lawson Luckie—did that, playing key roles in Georgia’s 37-20 win. "Proud of them. There's no message. They go into the game ready to play. I didn't say a word to them. They understand,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We do a million walk-throughs and practices, and I've been telling Stacey (Searels) and those guys, 'You've got to put Monroe in there. You can't just put him in the game. Put him in there with the ones and let him practice, let him see what it's like to go against our guys.' That moment came, and it wasn't too big for him. I thought he did a good job." When Brock Bowers went down in the second quarter with what’s being described as a sprained ankle, Luckie saw his reps increase alongside Oscar Delp. Although Luckie didn't catch a pass, he played a key role in the success of Georgia’s running game as the Bulldogs rushed for a season-high 281 yards. “We truly expected the next guy to step up and make plays,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “Obviously, it sucked not to have him out there, but I thought everyone did a good job.” Freeling, meanwhile, was charged with the task of replacing starter Xavier Truss after the senior left in the second quarter with an ankle injury of his own. “I thought he played well,” Beck said. “Obviously, we’ll have to go back and watch the film, but from my perspective, he did a good job.” According to Smart, next week’s bye week will come at an opportune time. But not just for the reasons you might think. "I've never had a bye week that came at the wrong time. I feel great about the bye week. I'm glad it's here. We'll try to get better,” Smart said. “People don't understand what a bye week really is. I mean, it's an opportunity-for-growth week for me. It's not a bye week. I don't look at it as time off. We've got some players that need it, and we're a banged-up football team. We've still got guys that are missing practice and missing time, and then try to go out there and play. We'll try to get them healthy."

Monroe Freeling picked up the slack when Xavier Truss went out with an ankle injury. (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

Van Pran picks up first down on alert play

Center Sedrick Van Pran has his hands on the ball every snap. But not as a runner. On Georgia’s second possession in the first quarter, however, that’s exactly what happened when a bad exchange between Van Pran and Beck suddenly turned the center into an impromptu running back. Fortunately for Georgia, he did. Van Pran picked up the loose ball and fell forward for six yards and a first down. Four plays later, Beck leaned in from the 1-yard line to tie the game. “It was just a mistake on my part, but Sedrick made a great play,” Beck said. “But obviously, we don’t need that to happen again.

Tykee Smith's interception his fourth of the year

Tykee Smith’s interception right before half was his fourth of the year, tops in the SEC. The play set up Georgia’s third touchdown, which Dominic Lovett scored on a 4-yard pass from Beck. "Yeah, Tykee's been really solid for us. He had a huge interception before the half. We talked about the middle eight going into the game. The middle eight is one of the most critical times in a game—the last four and first four. We talked about it yesterday actually,” Smart said. “Mykel (Williams) came over and said, 'We just won the middle eight, Coach.' We got 14-0. That was a huge swing of momentum there before we went in for the half. And then to come out the second half and take care of the first four, we only got three points for it. So, it ended up being 17-0 there. Smith had four interceptions with West Virginia before transferring.

More from Kirby Smart

…On the win: “Well, once again we come to Nashville and it feels like a home game. We had a lot of UGA red in the stands. I thought when we came out for warm-ups it was not as crowded, and then when we came out for the main part of the game there was a sea of red there as we came across the field, and a lot of red on their side,” Smart said. “I was really appreciative of our friends making it like a home game, and I'm really proud of our players being resilient and fighting through some turnovers, some adversity, some sloppy play, some injuries. But at the end of the day, they responded, and they got up to play on the road in the SEC, so I'm proud of them for that." …On the fumble to start the game followed by the three-and-out and missed field goal by Vanderbilt: "Yeah, it's sudden change. We talk about a lot. I don't know what makes a team good in sudden change or bad in sudden change. You're either good on defense, or you're not. It doesn't matter when you go out there. Sudden change is critical. That was a big stop,” Smart said. “That end of the field was kicking right into the teeth of the wind. I didn't think he could make that field goal, and we chose not to take a field goal down there because we had to be able to go for it. It was a pretty strong wind." …On how Ladd McConkey came out of the game: "He seems fine. The deal with Ladd, gets tight at halftime. You know, he stiffens up and has to try to stay loose,” Smart said. “A little bit of stamina, because he doesn't get to practice as much as the other guys. But I didn't think anything happened to set him back." …Smart’s evaluation of Beck: “I want to reserve judgment until I watch it. I was frustrated by some decisions, taking a sack that almost knocked us out of field goal (range). Peyton (Woodring) went out and knocked it, but that was just not smart. If it's not there, throw it away, let's get the three points and let's go. I think everything for him has to be, 'I want to get a completion. I'm going to run for it.' It's okay,” Smart said. “We've got a good defense, we don't have to score every possession. Be smart with the ball, don't give it back to them. I want to watch it and see how he played. I thought he made a couple of throws there, and he made a couple of nice throws that we didn't catch, but there were a couple of shots—the Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint one down the middle, Rara's down in the end zone that was near the ground; there were a couple that I thought he could have back. I'll watch it and see how he did, but I'm certainly proud of his composure. He doesn't lose his composure much."

