Daijun Edwards gives running game a boost

Needing a boost for a somewhat stagnant running game, senior Daijun Edwards gave Kirby Smart the boost he’d been hoping for. In his first game since tweaking his MCL in fall camp, Edwards answered his coach’s call by rushing 21 times for 113 and a touchdown to help Georgia overcome South Carolina, 24-14. “I would expect Daijun to be that effective last week, this week, and next week,” Smart said. “He’s a good back. He’s a tough football player, and we’re fortunate he was healthy today.” For the game, Georgia rushed 44 times for a season-high 189 yards. The 100-yard effort was the second of Edwards’ career. “It was huge. He makes people miss in the hole, gets yards after contact, he’s very confident, he’s an experienced player, and he’s tough,” Smart said. “He’s just a traditional Georgia high school player who’s a really good player from a really tough area (Moultrie). He’s a good player.”

Injury Update

Georgia suffered what it hopes will not turn into a serious injury when starting right tackle Amarius Mims left the game midway through the second quarter. He did not return. At first, Mims tried to walk off the field before crumpling to the turf. He was unable to put any weight on his left foot. After he was taken to the locker room, Mims returned with a boot on his left foot and on crutches. “It’s an ankle sprain, but we don’t know how significant,” Smart said. “It seems like there are ankle sprains all over the country right now. They’re everywhere. But I don’t know how significant it is.” With Mims out, left guard Xavier Truss moved to right tackle with Dylan Fairchild taking over at left guard. Also: Safety Javon Bullard warmed up and was announced as the starter but never entered the game. The junior missed his first game after injuring his ankle against Ball State. Also, wide receiver Ladd McConkey missed his third straight game with a back injury that’s been slow to heal. Smart also said that running back Kendall Milton may have tweaked his MCL. A number of other Bulldogs did not dress due to injuries. They included: Offensive Lineman Austin Blaske (knee). Outside Linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (illness) Safety Chris Peal (turf toe). Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (foot).

Smart pleased with Carson Beck

Although some fans may not be convinced that Carson Beck is the answer at quarterback, Smart has some news for you. “I thought he did a good job. I don’t know what his numbers were, 27 of 35? That was pretty good,” Smart said. “That’s the deal, that’s what he has done well.” Beck threw for 269 yards on the afternoon, actually producing more passing yards than Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler, who completed 22 of 42 for 256 yards with two interceptions. “He threw the ball down the field well, got rid of the ball when he had to. He made plays with his feet,” Smart said of Beck. “I think Carson has done a tremendous job being the leader of this offense. Does he have to get better? Yeah. He made some throws that were a little bit inaccurate, but the biggest thing was he looked comfortable.”

Kicking game to be re-evaluated

A pair of missed field goals by Peyton Woodring will result in Smart re-evaluating those duties this week in practice. “I’ve seen better in practice. We’ve been really consistent in practice, but we’ll go back and watch the tape, look at it, and continue to reevaluate it because we’ve got to do something to score,” Smart said. “We’ve got to be able to score points. I’d much rather not have to kick field goals; that’s my first answer.” After converting a 31-yard field goal to start the game, Woodring missed on attempts of 28 and 41 yards. If Smart makes a change, junior Jared Zirkel figures to receive the opportunity.”

This and that