LEXINGTON, KY – Although the environment certainly was not solely to blame for Georgia’s offensive scuffles during Saturday’s 16-6 win, it did have an effect.

Specifically, the wind.

Although the game was played in the mid-upper 30s, it was the wind that caused havoc with both teams.

“It was 16 to 18 (mph) with gusts of 25, so it was windy, but it was more about what you can and can't do in those conditions,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Again, I think it affected Kentucky. It affected us. The wind is blowing one way; you have to figure out when you're passing it, when you're throwing it. We do studies all the time about how it affects games when the wind gets up to around 20 miles per hour. It's very different in the way you play the game. You've got to be methodical. You've got to be smart. You're not going to get many possessions.”

Running back Kenny McIntosh agreed.

"The wind was blowing hard, so we wanted to keep the ball on the ground," running back Kenny McIntosh said. "It was hard, especially going against the win. Fortunately, we were able to do enough to help this team win."

Give Kentucky some credit, too.

Earlier in the week, Wildcat head coach Mark Stoops talked about how the best way to have a chance against Georgia was to keep the Bulldogs’ offense off the field.

Kentucky did about as well as it could have hoped.

Despite failing to score, the Wildcats held the ball for 17:47 of the first half, compared to 12:13 for the Bulldogs, who like Kentucky, only had the ball three times in the first half.

Georgia would convert all three into field goals by Jack Podlesny, but with no touchdowns, Kentucky found itself still very much in the game. It wasn’t until the Bulldogs forced the Wildcats to turn the football over on downs with just under two minutes to play that the Bulldogs could take a deep breath.

“We talked about the limited number of plays that we carry, being good at what we do, and be efficient. The efficiency was there other than the red area. It was tough in the red area. They do a good job,” Smarts said. “They jam-pack you down there. They don’t pressure a lot, and they have lots of levels in their defense. Our inability to probably run it in the red area probably hurt us more than anything. It gave Pod a chance to be clutch, and he was. Those are not easy kicks, when you’ve got 16, 17 miles an hour wind.”