ATLANTA – Earlier this week, running back Kenny McIntosh spoke in-depth about the four-year journey that’s taken him from the bottom of the depth chart at running back into finally playing a starring role. His performance in Saturday’s 49-3 thrashing of No. 11 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic was everything he hoped it would be. McIntosh accounted for 134 yards of total offense, including nine catches for 117 yards and one of Georgia’s seven touchdowns. “I just thank God for putting me in this position,” McIntosh said. “I love making those plays. I’ve been here a long time, so I’ve seen how it’s supposed to look,” McIntosh said. “This is RBU, so being able to watch guys like DeAndre Swift go out there and compete at a high level each and every week. It’s my time to be out there. I was just wanting it to look the same and keep the standard that’s here.” McIntosh notched his sixth career rushing touchdown, a one-yarder to put the Bulldogs up 21-0 midway through the second quarter to cap a six-ply, 56-yard drive in 3:46. Teammate Kendall Milton was the leading rusher with eight carries for 50 yards and a pair of scores, one on a 12-yard run and another on an 18-yard catch (his first receiving touchdown). “I think you want to get the ball to the players that can make plays and make people miss,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “When you start ranking the chart you say, 'OK, who do you have that's going to make people miss and extend plays?' Kenny is one of those guys.” Offensively, McIntosh said there’s more to come. “This was really fun. In the offseason, we had a lot of training, getting to know each other and we spent a lot of time getting connected, especially with the young guys, getting to know them and teach them the standard,” he said. “Just going out there and seeing the young kids get their opportunity was a lot of fun.”

Kenny McIntosh caught nine passes for 117 yards Saturday. (Kathryn Skeen)

Injury Update

Georgia appeared to escape the game without any significant injuries. Safety Christopher Smith did have to come out of the game in the second half after taking a shot on his shoulder during a hit, but said he’s feeling fine. “Oh yeah, I just got a little stinger on my shoulder,” Smith said. “I’ll be all right. It ain’t nothing major.”

Nix 0-for-4 against Bulldogs

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix fell to 0-4 against Georgia with Saturday’s loss. After the game, Nix—who went 0-for-3 against the Bulldogs his three years at Auburn—said it all looked too familiar. “It was the same Georgia,” Nix said. “I’ve seen a lot of those (defensive) looks. They’re just really good. They’re really good at playing ball, really good at tackling. It’s just tough to move the ball on those guys.”

This and that

… Georgia improves to 99-27-3 in season openers, including winning its last nine dating back to a 45-21 over Clemson in Athens in 2014. In the Kirby Smart era, Georgia is now 7-0 in season openers. Under Smart, Georgia came in averaging 31 points a game in openers (186 points/6g) while it surrendered just 8.8 (53 points/6g). … Saturday's 49 points was the most in a season opener under Smart, and the most since 2015 (51-14 over La.-Monroe in Athens). Also, Saturday marked the second straight opener when the Bulldogs held their ranked opponent to only three points (No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.). This was the third neutral site opener under Smart, and he’s now 3-0 (2-0 in Atlanta/Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic and 1-0 in Charlotte, N.C.). In the series history with Oregon, the Bulldogs are now 2-0, including winning a 1977 contest in Athens (27-16). With today’s win, Georgia is now 26-12 in top 25 matchups (11-7 at neutral sites) under Smart. … Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers had two receptions for 38 yards, while junior tight end Darnell Washington tallied two for 33. … In the first half, Georgia converted two interceptions into 14 points. The INTs came from freshman Malaki Starks and senior Christopher Smith. Last season, Georgia was plus-four in turnover margin and scored 94 points off 21 turnovers.

… Offensive lineman Austin Blaske and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were used as extra blockers in goal line packages. … Historically, Georgia has not rotated many offensive linemen, especially in the first half. That was not the case Saturday. Amarius Mims replaced Warren McClendon at right tackle on Georgia’s third offensive possession, with McClendon moving to left tackle in place of Broderick Jones later in the second quarter. Devin Willock and Tate Ratledge also rotated at right guard. Willock would rotate in at left guard in the second half. … Georgia had six first-time starters today, all on defense. Javon Bullard (DB), Juman Dumas-Johnson (ILB), Kamari Lassiter (DB), Smael Mondon (ILB), Nazir Stackhouse (DL) and Mykel Williams (DE). Williams became the first true freshman starter on defense in a season opener since Tyson Campbell (DB) in 2018 against Austin Peay. Williams became the ninth true freshmen starter to make his debut in a season opener in the Kirby Smart era. … With Georgia’s win, the SEC now holds a 16-2 all-time record in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game while the Pac-12 falls to 0-2. … SEC teams have now won 12-consective Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games they’ve appeared in. … The SEC remains undefeated against the Pac-12 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game with a 2-0 record (Auburn beat Washington 21-16 to open the 2018 season). .. The Bulldogs increase their all-time record vs. current Pac-12 schools to 12-5-1, while the Ducks now hold a 4-7 mark against current SEC programs. … Georgia now increases its series record vs. Oregon to 2-0 after having also defeated the Ducks 27-16 in 1977. … The defending national champions now improve to 3-0 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game with Georgia’s win (Alabama defeated Virginia Tech 35-10 in 2013 and Miami 44-13 in 2021). … Smart also remains unbeaten in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game with a perfect 2-0 mark after previously beating North Carolina 33-24 in 2016 during his head coaching debut. … Under Smart, the Bulldogs now hold a perfect 7-0 record in season openers. … With Kendall Milton scoring from 12 yards out early in the third quarter, it made Georgia 6 of 6 on third-down conversions. The Bulldogs finished 9 of 10. … Carson Beck took over at quarterback for Bennett with just under five minutes to go in the third quarter. … Georgia’s total yards bettered the 2021 season-high 539 against UAB. … Saturday’s attendance of 76,390 was a new Chick-fil-A Kickoff record. … Punter Brett Thorson only punted one time, but it was a good one. His kick went for 53 yards and fair catch.

