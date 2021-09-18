Postgame News and Notes

Players, Smart disappointed with slow offensive finish

Right guard Warren Ericson did not sugarcoat his answer. Yes, he was thrilled with Saturday night’s 40-13 win over South Carolina. He was not particularly pleased with the way the Georgia offense finished the game. “Absolutely,” Ericson said. “An emphasis all during the week was how we finished the game, how we finished each practice, how we finish each rep, how we finish each drill. We always try to finish, so I’m disappointed we didn’t go out and finish the game like we wanted to do.” For example, it looked like the Bulldogs would be well on their way after Derion Kendrick came away with an interception of a screen pass to give Georgia the ball at the Gamecock 33-yard line. Two quick runs by Zamir White resulted in Georgia’s touchdown, followed later by a 4-yard touchdown pass from JT Daniels to James Cook for a 40-6 lead. However, that would be the end of Georgia's offensive scoring. An interception by Daniels and a fumble by Kendall Milton ruined what looked to be a pair of promising drives for Georgia, which still finished with 491 total yards. Smart said the mistakes—three total turnovers—and a lack of focus late were areas he was not pleased to see. "Just execution of plays. There's things you work on during the week and then there's things you work on that they just beat you sometimes. You get beat one-on-one—I'm not going to lose my sleep over that. They threw some one-on-one balls and beat us,” Smart said. “We will not be a successful team if we turn the ball over three times. I don't care if we get three. We can't throw two interceptions and fumble one and beat good football teams. That's a fact. That will keep me from being satisfied or pleased."

Injury Update

The Bulldogs completed Saturday night’s game without any obvious injuries. …Tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and defensive back Tykee Smith (foot) were without their protective boots but did not play. … Kearis Jackson saw his first game at wide receiver after only returning punts the first two. He made his first catch midway through the first when his 7-yard reception picked up a first down.

Podlesny bounces back

Speaking of Podlesny, his 36-yard field goal on the final play of the first half helped a lot of people’s feelings. First, it no doubt boosted the confidence of the St. Simons native after his missing two in each of the first two games. Not this time. Podlesny’s kick split the upright from 36 yards out, extending the lead to 26-6. “Pod is a great kicker, and it was great getting him back on track in the second half,” Smart said. “I’m proud of the guy.” The kick was part of a five-point swing in the second quarter that saw the Bulldogs score a safety that led to Podlesny’s field goal and a 26-6 halftime lead. “Ameer Speed and Jake Camarda started that whole thing with downing the ball inside the one, which is just elite," Smart said. "We practice that really hard. We practice that all camp, and Ameer made a huge play, Jake made a huge play, and the defense made a huge play, and the special teams made a big play. "Then, we were able to save our timeouts, and it was really big to get those pass plays to set up the field goal. I thought it was a really good sequence to steal five points."

Smart pleased with running backs

After struggling on the ground for the first two games, Georgia rushed for a season-high 184 yards against the Gamecocks. “We rushed for 184, and it didn’t seem like we struggled running as much as we did last week against UAB,” Smart said. “Statistically, I was proud of our ability to run the ball. I thought our backs made some people miss, so I’m not down on the run game tonight. I thought we improved. I do think the timing and the pass pro was good, but to be an elite team, we’ve got to be good at both." It was a shared effort. Milton led the way with 10 carries for 66 yards, with White and Cook chipping in with 51 each. Bulldog backs averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

Nolan Smith finding his groove

Nolan Smith’s Georgia career got off to a solid enough start. However, for a former five-star, there were those who wondered if the Savannah native would ever live up to his lofty rankings. He appears to do be doing just that. Saturday saw Smith lead the Bulldogs’ defense with eight tackles, including 1.5 sacks. In three games, Smith now has 2.5 sacks, second to Adam Anderson and his team-leading three.

