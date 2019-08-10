Lightning put a damper on Georgia’s first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, but apparently that wasn’t the only part of the afternoon that left head coach Kirby Smart in a pensive mood. “We caught a little weather delay, had to go in for about 30 minutes because of lightning, so it set us back some timewise. But it probably wasn’t the kind of scrimmage I was expecting to have. It wasn’t the temperament … I don’t know if it was the enthusiasm,” Smart said. “We’ve gone 6-7 practices now and gotten after it pretty good but I didn’t think we had the same juice today as a team.” Apparently, it was the first team offense and defense that was having the most issues for the Bulldogs. “Both No. 1 units were a little lethargic, not real good timing, some bust on defense, so there are some things to clean up. The good news is we’ve got time to clean it up. The good news is I thought both No. 2 units, the No. 2 offense and No. 2 defense, they didn’t dominate the scrimmage but they did some really good things,” Smart said. “This is the first day you get to see twos go against ones, ones go against twos, you get to go crossways and you also get to go good on good. I thought the second offense and second offense had some positive things done but we’ve got to clean up those first units. We’ve got to make sure everybody is responding the right way and creating an identity. I didn’t think we created an identity today. Some guys did some individual things well.” ... “It was a rack of 1s versus 2s and 2s versus 1s, both ways, so the offense gets to go against the two defense and flips after the threes go with 1s-1s, 2s-2s. You get a little bit of both. You get 30 plays both ways,” Smart said. “The twos came out with a chip on their shoulder. The No. 2 offense had a 13-play drive. We only do 12 plays in a set and the took the whole set and wound up driving for a touchdown. They did some good things against the first team defense and the same thing for the No. 2 defense against the No. 1 offense.” ... The Bulldogs almost got their 150 plays, but due to the weather settled for 115. “We probably could have gotten them it but it would have taken us a lot longer,” Smart said. “So, we cut a couple of the kicking plays short, a little bit of the three on threes short.”

Outside linebackers have a so-so day

Smart said his outside linebackers still have some work to do. Although he’s couldn’t give an exact assessment without looking at the film, Smart said there were areas of their play that definitely need to improve. “I’ll have to reserve judgment on that until I see the tape. I don’t know everything, how every guy played. I know Nolan (Smith) made a couple of plays on the perimeter,” Smart said. “We lost contain a couple of times with Walter (Grant) and Jermaine Johnson. They’ve got to do a little better job there. Those guys are really working hard. We’ve got some really good athletes in that group. I’ve been really pleased with the work ethic from that group thus far.” Smart was asked if he was considering moving another player to the outside linebacker room to take the place of Cox. Right now, that does not appear be his intention. “We have one of them on the field on most snaps. If we have one of them on the field and there’s six of them, I wish we were that deep at every position. We don’t,” Smart said. “Sometimes we get two of them in regular but not a lot of people play regular anymore. We sometimes get two of them on third down. We sometimes get two of them when people are in large sets. It’s probably the most underutilized position because they have to take more snaps on special teams.”

Receivers up and down

Although he didn’t single out anyone in particular, Smart said his receivers had an up and down afternoon. “There were some guys that made some plays, especially with the two group. They made some plays. The one group, we probably didn’t have as many. There were a couple of drops out there,” Smart said. “I’ve been pleased with those wide receivers, the work ethic, the things they’ve done in practice up until today. A couple of the twos made plays right across the board, but a couple of the ones didn’t. We’ve got to do a good job getting the balls in their hands getting those guys an opportunity to make plays.” Smart did say junior Demetris Robertson continues to take advantage of his opportunities. ““He’s gotten more opportunity. Last year he had a plethora of guys. He had three draft picks in front of him. And he was coming in not knowing an offense,” Smart said. “Now he’s got three draft picks removed, and he’s the guy that’s out there playing the slot, catching the balls, and he did some nice things today. He’s got to continue to work and improve. He’s got Kearis (Jackson), (Willie) Erdman, Dom (Dominick Blaylock), he’s got a lot of guys behind him that are competing and pushing.”

With Campbell dinged up, Daniel gets first-team look

Sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell was limited due to a minor injury putting junior college transfer DJ Daniel in position to rep with the first team defense. Smart was apparently impressed. “D.J. Daniel has been a pleasant surprise. D.J. Daniel’s done a good job. He’s gone with the ones quite a bit. Tyson got dinged up a bit today, hopefully he’ll be back. But Stokes has been going with the ones, Tyson’s been going with the ones, D.J.’s been going with the ones, Tyrique (McGhee) has gone in there some,” Smart said. “So they’re all getting good work. The thing that you guys want to measure is who’s with the ones, and we’re trying to get match-ups. I want every corner to go against Tyler Simmons. I want every corner to go against Lawrence Cager. "I want every corner … so the only way we get that is you move guys around. We’re just not really looking at a depth chart, we’re looking at who’s winning the 50-50 balls, who’s not giving up big plays, who’s making big plays. It’s not fair to judge a guy if he’s going against a third-team wideout the whole time. We’ve really thrown those guys around.”

Camarda update

Smart said punter Jake Camarda had his moments – both good and bad. “I’d have to reserve judgment on that, because I know he missed one today. But he hit a couple other good ones. He’s done some good things in practice,” Smart said. “We didn’t coffin corner, or pooch punt today, we’re not working on that. Everything was meant to be kick it as far as you can. So, you can’t really go by an average. But we’re working hard on his hang time and his placement. "If he can have good hang time and good placement then we’ll have good coverage. We didn’t have but four returns last year, five returns. So, we’ve got to do a good job of having hang time in there.”

This and that