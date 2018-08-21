Post-practice notes: Teammates say Zamir White will be back
Elijah Holyfield knows Zamir White better than most.
Yes, the two are both running backs on the Georgia football team. They are also roommates, so when it comes to understanding what the freshman is going through mentally after tearing his ACL Saturday, it’s the former Woodward star with the famous last name.
“He’s my little brother, so you feel really bad because you see how hard he’s worked to come back from his first one,” Holyfield said. “I have no doubt in my mind he’ll come back.”
White’s injury was a stunner, no question about that.
The former five-star performer worked extremely hard to come back from the ACL he tore in his right knee late last November, only to tear the ACL in his left knee during Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.
He’s out for the year.
“It’s sad to see. He was doing so good and getting ready to contribute to the team. It’s sad to see him hurt himself, but he will be back, I know,” D’Andre Swift said. “He’s so strong mentally, so I know he’s going to be good. Mr. Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) does a great job, I know he’s going to be back.” Holyfield said White’s mental state is surprisingly good considering the challenges that once again lie ahead.
“He’s a real strong dude. Probably a lot stronger than me, because I don’t know how I’d handle that,” he said. “He’s real strong, and he’s still been very uplifting. He still tells jokes, he’s still the most lively in the room, so he’s been great.”
Injury update
Terry Godwin (knee) appeared to be doing the same drills as everyone else. He did not appear limited, so hopefully he's good to go. Jayson Stanley (quad) and freshman defensive back Divaad Wilson (ACL) were working with trainers off to the side.
Wilson—least from the eyeball test—really appears to be recovering nicely.
There was still no sign of tight end Jackson Harris (foot) or Robert Beal (undisclosed injury).
Quotable
“He reminds me of Sony Michel, just a little bit faster,” senior outside linebacker D’Andre Walker on freshman running back James Cook.
This and that
… Senior Deandre Baker was selected to the Associated Press Preseason All-American team.
… It appeared to be a mix-and-match day for the offensive line. The biggest change noticed was Solomon Kindley getting reps as the first-team left guard. The rest of the first team OL remained the same with Andrew Thomas (LT), Kindley, Lamont Gaillard (center), Ben Cleveland (RG), and Isaiah Wilson (RT). Georgia's second team OL also featured a different look with Cade Mays (LT), Trey Hill (LG), Sean Fogarty (C), Justin Shaffer, (RG) and Kendall Baker (RT).
… Practice No. 17 of the preseason is set for Wednesday afternoon. Head coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to address the media at its conclusion.