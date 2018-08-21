Elijah Holyfield knows Zamir White better than most.

Yes, the two are both running backs on the Georgia football team. They are also roommates, so when it comes to understanding what the freshman is going through mentally after tearing his ACL Saturday, it’s the former Woodward star with the famous last name.

“He’s my little brother, so you feel really bad because you see how hard he’s worked to come back from his first one,” Holyfield said. “I have no doubt in my mind he’ll come back.”

White’s injury was a stunner, no question about that.

The former five-star performer worked extremely hard to come back from the ACL he tore in his right knee late last November, only to tear the ACL in his left knee during Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

He’s out for the year.

“It’s sad to see. He was doing so good and getting ready to contribute to the team. It’s sad to see him hurt himself, but he will be back, I know,” D’Andre Swift said. “He’s so strong mentally, so I know he’s going to be good. Mr. Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) does a great job, I know he’s going to be back.” Holyfield said White’s mental state is surprisingly good considering the challenges that once again lie ahead.

“He’s a real strong dude. Probably a lot stronger than me, because I don’t know how I’d handle that,” he said. “He’s real strong, and he’s still been very uplifting. He still tells jokes, he’s still the most lively in the room, so he’s been great.”