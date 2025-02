Georgia is known for having unicorn tight ends.

A behemoth such as Darnell Washington comes to mind. In the 2025 class, the Bulldogs signed 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end Elyiss Williams.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley is eyeing another unique prospect in the 2026 class in Kaiden Prothro. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound pass-catcher has the Bulldogs near the top as his recruitment enters a critical stretch.