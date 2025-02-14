Georgia elevates Andrew Thacker to nickels/stars coach

The changes are continuing for Georgia's defensive staff.

Georgia is moving defensive analyst Andrew Thacker into the role of nickels/stars coach. 247 first reported the news. Thacker has also changed his Twitter profile to reflect the new position.

Before coming to Georgia, Thacker served as Georgia Tech's defensive coordinator from 2019-23, switching to coach safeties later in the 2023 season. Before that, he worked as defensive coordinator at Temple in 2018.

Thacker is a Georgia native, hailing from Cartersville.

This isn't the first move on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

Assistant linebackers coach Blaine Miller left for a position at Syracuse. Georgia then hired Bryson Allen-Williams from USC to fill Miller's position.

Those are the two notable staff changes so far, although more are possible in the coming weeks.