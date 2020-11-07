UGASports - Post-game UGA News and Notes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Head coach Kirby Smart said a shoulder injury to Stetson Bennett played a key role in the quarterback’s performance Saturday against Florida.

But the question remains. Why did Smart wait so long to make a switch?

Bennett suffered an AC joint sprain on a hit during his 32-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. It was a costly touchdown as Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered what appeared to be a severe injury to his leg on the same play and had to be carted from the field.

However, Bennett would stay in the game for Georgia’s next offensive series before heading to the locker room before D’Wan Mathis, would get his first crack at quarterback since starting the game against Arkansas.

Bennett would later return, but after throwing an interception on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the third quarter, he was finally taken out of the game for good.

Smart did sound like he appreciated the question.

“Why did we wait as long to make a switch? Well, we were making a switch a lot based on his injury and how he was feeling. Know what I mean? Stetson did some good things early in the game,” Smart said. “He had his starting X receiver, Marcus Rosemy, in and he had Jermaine Burton out there, and he was doing some good things on third down. He stepped up in the pocket. He missed a couple of throws. He had one scramble where I thought he could hit one of our guys on the sideline and he missed him.

“I don’t know if he missed him because he missed him or if he missed him because his shoulder was injured. But at that point, we felt like D’Wan was going to give us a chance to do some different things.”

Unfortunately, the results were not much better.

Mathis completed just 4 of 13 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions after Bennett completed 5 of 16 passes for 78 yards.

Smart was asked why JT Daniels did not get an opportunity.

“D’Wan is our second quarterback so that’s who we went with,” said Smart, who was later asked by UGASports to specifically explain Daniels’ physical health and why the transfer from USC has yet to get a chance to play.

“Right now we feel like the other two give us a better shot because they’ve gotten more of a body of work,” Smart said. “I don’t think necessarily that he has anything with his knee. He doesn’t wear a knee brace anymore. He reps. He takes reps with the scouts and moves them around and gives us a really good look. I think he’s still growing and getting better in the offense, but obviously right now obviously with where we are, we feel they give us the best shot.”

Smart denied that Daniels was “recruited” to be a backup.

“We recruit every player the same opportunity to come in and get better and compete and play. He got an opportunity to do that in fall camp and actually got a lot more reps than Stetson did,” Smart said. “Stetson didn’t get many reps in fall camp. He took a ton of reps at that time. So did D’Wan and that’s the way we did our scrimmages all along.”