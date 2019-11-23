Georgia continued its winning ways with a 19-13 victory, though it was sometimes a frustrating effort against Texas A&M. During the final minutes of Saturday’s contest, emotions between quarterback Jake Fromm and running back D’Andre Swift appeared to get a little heated.

On the fourth play of the Bulldogs’ second possession, following an initial first down late in the fourth quarter, Swift expressed displeasure with Fromm after the junior running back was knocked down for a 2-yard loss.

The loss resulted in a brief argument between the two before Fromm completed an 11-yard pass to Dominick Blaylock. Georgia ultimately ran out the clock thanks to a trio of first-down runs by Swift, who led all rushers with 19 carries for 103 yards.

As you might suspect, after the game there were plenty of questions about what happened.

“I wouldn’t call it a dust-up. He (Swift) was just frustrated. It was a situation where we don’t run that play into a pressure from that side,” Head coach Kirby Smart said. “They did a good job disguising it. We told Jake to milk the clock, and when you milk the clock, you can’t change the play. You’ve got to run the play. It wasn’t a great play, but that’s called passion, it’s not a dust-up. It’s love.”

Swift quickly rejected the notion there’s any sort of “issue” between Fromm and himself.

“If you played football, you know teammates argue sometimes; we’ve got nothing but respect and love for each other. It’s football, it’s a game. Nothing is between us.”

Fromm, who completed less than 50 percent of his passes (11 of 23 for 163 yards), agreed.

“It’s just two players wanting to compete and do the right things for the offense. It was tough; the clock was ticking, they showed a blitz at the last minute, and I didn’t have time to change it,” Fromm said. “That was part of the four-minute scenario of trying to milk out the clock, and you’ve two guys wanting to be really competitive to win the football game.”

Smart said having two players argue after a play is certainly not unusual.

“When you have family, your family doesn’t always get along, right?” Smart said. “But they love each other. These two young men love each other as much as anybody.”