Post-Game notebook: No issue between Fromm/Swift
Bulldog quarterback, running back set the record straight
Georgia continued its winning ways with a 19-13 victory, though it was sometimes a frustrating effort against Texas A&M. During the final minutes of Saturday’s contest, emotions between quarterback Jake Fromm and running back D’Andre Swift appeared to get a little heated.
On the fourth play of the Bulldogs’ second possession, following an initial first down late in the fourth quarter, Swift expressed displeasure with Fromm after the junior running back was knocked down for a 2-yard loss.
The loss resulted in a brief argument between the two before Fromm completed an 11-yard pass to Dominick Blaylock. Georgia ultimately ran out the clock thanks to a trio of first-down runs by Swift, who led all rushers with 19 carries for 103 yards.
As you might suspect, after the game there were plenty of questions about what happened.
“I wouldn’t call it a dust-up. He (Swift) was just frustrated. It was a situation where we don’t run that play into a pressure from that side,” Head coach Kirby Smart said. “They did a good job disguising it. We told Jake to milk the clock, and when you milk the clock, you can’t change the play. You’ve got to run the play. It wasn’t a great play, but that’s called passion, it’s not a dust-up. It’s love.”
Swift quickly rejected the notion there’s any sort of “issue” between Fromm and himself.
“If you played football, you know teammates argue sometimes; we’ve got nothing but respect and love for each other. It’s football, it’s a game. Nothing is between us.”
Fromm, who completed less than 50 percent of his passes (11 of 23 for 163 yards), agreed.
“It’s just two players wanting to compete and do the right things for the offense. It was tough; the clock was ticking, they showed a blitz at the last minute, and I didn’t have time to change it,” Fromm said. “That was part of the four-minute scenario of trying to milk out the clock, and you’ve two guys wanting to be really competitive to win the football game.”
Smart said having two players argue after a play is certainly not unusual.
“When you have family, your family doesn’t always get along, right?” Smart said. “But they love each other. These two young men love each other as much as anybody.”
Injury update
Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (shoulder and ribs) dressed out for Saturday’s game but did not play.
The graduate transfer, who suffered his initial injury against South Carolina, re-injured himself on the first play of last week’s game at Auburn.
“We thought he'd be able to go. He practiced during the week. He was obviously not 100 percent during the week, and we wanted to see him go in warm-ups and cut it loose. We didn't feel that he could,” Smart said. “It's one of those deals where you say, 'Why don't you just shut him down?' Well, shutting him down doesn't necessarily get him healthy either. He doesn't take the hits and pounding during the week. So he's helping to take a little mileage off the other guys, and also staying fresh in the offense. Sometimes when you step away you get away. It's not his legs that are tired; it's his injury. He just didn't feel comfortable that he could go, and it was tough conditions. We knew it would be tough conditions. Having a healthy guy out there helps.”
…The Bulldogs lost Eric Stokes to an undisclosed injury midway through the game. He did not return. Sources tell UGASports he was taken to Athens Regional hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. Stokes later posted a video from inside the locker room around 8:30 p.m. ET, singing along to a rap song.
“He got dinged up. I’m not even sure how that is. I don’t think he came back,” Smart said. “We rotate three corners, and he wasn’t cleared to come back.”
…Offensive lineman Cade Mays (shoulder) dressed out, but did not play.
Missed opportunity on onside kick frustrates
Following Rodrigo Blankenship’s third field goal, Smart decided to get a little tricky when he had his senior kicker attempt an onside kick.
Initially, it appeared the play would work perfectly.
The ball bounced once, going the required 10 yards, with Tyson Campbell the only one within 15 yards of the ball. Unfortunately, the Bulldog cornerback couldn't secure the ball and Texas A&M recovered near midfield.
“I didn’t know I was going to run it, but we were prepared for it, meaning we’d worked on it, and thought it was there, and it was,” Smart said. “Rod had a perfect kick; we didn’t execute it. It’s frustrating, because we worked really hard on that, and I’m one of those people who says, 'If it’s there, you do it, and that’s what you do.'”
The Aggies would pick up a couple of first downs and get as close as the 26 before the Bulldog defense stuffed Texas A&M on fourth down, giving the offense back the ball.
This and that
…Georgia is one of three FBS teams (Clemson and Ohio State are the others) to not allow more than 21 points in a game this season. The Aggies came in averaging 34 points a game and 434.3 yards a game of total offense (175 on the ground). Georgia led 3-0 after the first quarter. It was the 28th scoreless quarter by the Bulldog defense this year. On the opening drive of the 2nd half, Georgia forced a turnover on a strip by junior safety Richard LeCounte, who also recovered the fumble at the TAMU 18.
… The Bulldogs’ leading tacklers today were Richard LeCounte, with seven, along with Monty Rice and Tyson Campbell with five stops apiece. Senior Tyler Clark and sophomore Jordan Davis each collected sacks.
…Swift tallied 103 yards on 19 carries for his ninth career game of 100-plus yards. He moved up to seventh in Bulldog history for career rushing yards after a 27-yard run in the 2nd quarter. After today, he has 2,797 yards. Swift added four receptions for 29 yards. Senior Brian Herrien had a season-high 41-yard kickoff return that led to a go-ahead field goal in the first half. He finished the game with 30 rushing yards on 10 carries.
… The senior class closed out their Sanford Stadium career with a win over No. 24 Texas A&M to improve to 42-11. The 42 wins is tied for third-most in school history with the 2004 (42-10) and 2018 (42-13) classes.
…Sophomore Jake Camarda boomed punts of 54 and 52 yards in a rainy first quarter. He has 18 punts of 50-plus yards on the year. His fourth punt was a pooch of 27 yards, downed at the TAMU 9. He finished today with six punts for a 44.7 average, with three inside the 20. Coming in, he ranked second in SEC action with a 49.4 average.
...JR Reed now has a team-high 40 consecutive starts for the defense, while junior QB Jake Fromm leads the offense with 39 consecutive starts. Today’s game captains were Reed and juniors Solomon Kindley and Rice.