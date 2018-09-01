Don’t let Saturday’s 45-0 score over Austin Peay deceive you. There was a lot about his team’s victory that didn’t sit well with head coach Kirby Smart.

A targeting call on freshman running back James Cook was near the top of his list.

The game had long been decided when, in the fourth quarter, the Florida freshman lowered his helmet and plowed into punt returner DeAngelo Wilson, who was signaling for a fair catch. It drew a quick flag.

Not only was Cook ejected from the game, but he’ll have to miss the first half of next week’s SEC opener at South Carolina.

“It was just a poor decision,” Smart said. “The kid was playing tough, a lot of effort. We were actually subbing out. Mecole (Hardman) was actually in that spot. We had taken Mecole out, giving James his first punt reps.”

Smart said Cook informed him he never saw the fair catch.

“He didn’t see the fair catch so it wasn’t like it was intent to harm. I never saw the fair catch myself, so we didn’t think he fair-caught it. But whether he called for the fair catch or not, we teach you to break down and never lead with the head," Smart said. "He doesn’t tackle every day. We put him in tackling drills because we have tackle drills on special teams, but it was not a good decision. It was a mistake, and unfortunate—because he’s a really good player and will be missed in the first half against South Carolina."

Cook was one of the freshmen creating a lot of buzz in the days leading up to Saturday’s opener, and in his brief time on the field showed what the fuss was all about, rushing six times for 66 yards, with a long run of 36.