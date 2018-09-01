Post-game notebook: Cook penalty a sore spot for Smart
Don’t let Saturday’s 45-0 score over Austin Peay deceive you. There was a lot about his team’s victory that didn’t sit well with head coach Kirby Smart.
A targeting call on freshman running back James Cook was near the top of his list.
The game had long been decided when, in the fourth quarter, the Florida freshman lowered his helmet and plowed into punt returner DeAngelo Wilson, who was signaling for a fair catch. It drew a quick flag.
Not only was Cook ejected from the game, but he’ll have to miss the first half of next week’s SEC opener at South Carolina.
“It was just a poor decision,” Smart said. “The kid was playing tough, a lot of effort. We were actually subbing out. Mecole (Hardman) was actually in that spot. We had taken Mecole out, giving James his first punt reps.”
Smart said Cook informed him he never saw the fair catch.
“He didn’t see the fair catch so it wasn’t like it was intent to harm. I never saw the fair catch myself, so we didn’t think he fair-caught it. But whether he called for the fair catch or not, we teach you to break down and never lead with the head," Smart said. "He doesn’t tackle every day. We put him in tackling drills because we have tackle drills on special teams, but it was not a good decision. It was a mistake, and unfortunate—because he’s a really good player and will be missed in the first half against South Carolina."
Cook was one of the freshmen creating a lot of buzz in the days leading up to Saturday’s opener, and in his brief time on the field showed what the fuss was all about, rushing six times for 66 yards, with a long run of 36.
Different twist with the OL
There were no surprises in regard to Georgia’s starting offensive line.
Andrew Thomas started at left tackle, Solomon Kindley at left guard, Lamont Gaillard at center, Ben Cleveland at right guard, and Isaiah Wilson at right tackle.
However, there were a couple of unique twists when coaches used Cade Mays and Justin Shaffer as extra blockers. Mays donned No. 44 and Shaffer No. 42, giving the Bulldogs a front line that weighed a total of almost 2,000 pounds.
“I’m like, ‘oh yeah” when we break that out,” running back Elijah Holyfield said. “Those guys can open some holes.”
Those weren’t the only changes. Cleveland rotated out to right tackle for a series, while Mays gave Thomas a breather at left tackle.
Injury Update
Wide receiver Terry Godwin (knee), tight end Jackson Harris (foot), and cornerback Tyrique McGhee (foot) did not dress out.
Harris and McGhee were both on crutches. Godwin was not.
The Bulldogs appeared to escape the game without any further injures occurring.
Smart did reveal that quarterback Justin Fields suffered a minor sprain, but was able to play through the injury.
Another shutout for the defense
The Bulldog defense posted a shutout, limiting Austin Peay to 152 total yards (91 rushing, 61 passing) on 50 plays.
Georgia’s last shutout came on Sept. 30 of last year, when it beat Tennessee 41-0 in Knoxville. In the first half today, the Govs tallied 81 yards and just four first downs. Georgia last held an opponent scoreless through two quarters in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game versus Alabama. The Bulldogs accomplished the feat four times last year. The 38-0 advantage at the end of the first half was Georgia’s biggest lead through two quarters since taking a 45-0 lead over Troy in 2014.
The Governors reached the Red Zone once in the first half Saturday, advancing to the Georgia 20-yard line. On that possession, APSU PK Logan Birchfield missed a 37-yard field goal to end the drive. Junior safety J.R. Reed led the Bulldogs with six stops.
Six first-time starters for Dawgs
The Bulldogs had six first-time starters combined on offense and defense, including one true freshman, and true freshman Jake Camarda started as the punter.
Wilson at right tackle, junior wide receiver Tyler Simmons, and senior wide receiver Ahkil Crumpton ran out for Georgia’s first play on offense. On defense, senior outside linebacker D’Andre Walker, freshman defensive back Tyson Campbell, and sophomore outside linebacker Walter Grant started the game. Walker had played in 41 games during his first three years without a start.