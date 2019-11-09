Post-game news and notes
A rare feat for Cade Mays
Cade Mays accomplished a feat rare at any level of the game.
After Trey Hill went out late in the first quarter with an ankle injury, the sophomore slid over to center, marking him as one of few players in memory to say he’s played all five offensive line positions in his career.
“It was cool,” Mays said. “I haven’t had a chance to do that yet, so I was definitely excited to get a chance."
The results were mostly good, with the main exception a being high snap that resulted in a loose ball that Jake Fromm had to recover to avoid turning over.
Rodrigo Blankenship kept the possession from being a total bust by converting a 48-yard field goal to give Georgia a 13-0 lead.
“I messed up on one; I know I can’t have that, but yeah, whatever this team needs, I’m willing to do it,” Mays said. “It’s next man up. I’ve got to do my job.”
Unfortunately, Mays didn’t get to finish out the game. That’s because he would roll his ankle in the second half, forcing fellow sophomore Jamaree Salyer to enter the game.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he’d have to wait and see before giving his appraisal of the two.
“I’d have to reserve judgement, because I can’t really say,” Smart said. “Going into the game, each one of them practices there, they get reps. Cade gets reps with Trey; he works out at guard, so he gets a lot of reps. Jamaree doesn't get as many, but he gets some. We’ll watch the tape and see how they did.”
Although he’s practiced at the position all year, Mays said it was the first time he’d actually played the position in a game since the sixth grade.
“I’ve got high expectations for myself,” Mays said. “We can’t have any drop offs. I had to come in there and make sure I had everybody on the right points, all the right positions and stuff. It was next guy up.”
If Hill has to miss any time, Smart said he’s confident Mays will be able to handle the job.
“He’s very versatile, that’s what he says. I look it as practice gains to me, he gets a ton of reps in practice,” Smart said. “No moment is too big for him. He’s very intelligent, he’s very athletic.”
Campbell "pumped" to be back
For the first time since Week 3 against Notre Dame, sophomore Tyson Campbell was back on the field.
Campbell, who suffered a turf toe injury against the Fighting Irish, had missed the Bulldogs’ past five games.
“It was pumping,” Campbell said. “Especially with it being a night game and being back between the hedges in this type of environment. It was pumped.”
Campbell, who also played on special teams, saw his first action at cornerback during Missouri’s second offensive possession.
Although he didn't post any stats, he wasn’t shy about his plans for the rest of the year.
“A shutdown corner—that’s all I want to be, just preventing passes and punishing quarterbacks for throwing my way,” said Campbell.
Smart certainly hopes that’s the case.
“I’m really happy for him to get back in,” Smart said. “We feel like we've got three corners who can play for us, and it allows you to kind of play matchups, put guys on certain guys, and play the hot hand. Glad he got back out there. He got back, kind of got his feet under him."
Bulldog shorts
...Graduate WR Lawrence Cager finished with six catches and 93 yards before going out with a shoulder injury. George Pickens finished with five catches for 67 yards and a career-high two scores. After a game that saw the Bulldogs convert 12-of-18 third downs in the win over No. 6 Florida, Georgia went 8-for-18 against the Tigers.
...Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship connected on two PATs and then kicked four field goals (20, 48, 47 and 29 yards) to tie his school record (2017 against Kentucky, 2017 against Missouri). He has now connected on a school-record 187 straight extra points and is No. 2 in the SEC all-time record book by 11 kicks. Blankenship how has 403 points in his career, which ranks fourth in school history and fifth in SEC history. He is 20-for-28 from 40-49 yards in his career and 5-for-7 from that distance this year.
...Freshman Dominick Blaylock started the Bulldogs’ first possession with an 18-yard punt return. This set up the Bulldogs’ six‐play, 60-yard scoring drive that was the game's first touchdown. He added another 16-yard return in the third quarter to set up a field goal.
…Georgia now has won six in a row over Missouri and leads the all‐time series 8‐1. This was the third shutout in the series (1960 Orange Bowl 14‐0; 34‐0 in 2014 in Columbia).
...Richard LeCounte had his second interception of the year and third of his career, returning it 71 yards to the Missouri 18. Georgia's sixth pick of the year marked the longest interception return since Dominick Sanders went 88 yards against Vanderbilt.
Kirby Smart quotables
Smart on George Pickens:
“George did a good job. If he got on the ball, he would have had three touchdowns. He’s getting better. I think everybody on the team is getting better. The way they played them, it opened up a lot of one-on-one opportunities. You had a lot of long foul balls tonight, too. You’ve got to hit more of those, you’ve got to hit them at a higher rate to make them count.”
On what Smart wants to see from Pickens moving forward:
"Consistency. Playing with his mind in the right place. Just doing the little things right. Attention to detail is what gets George, just like you saw tonight. As talented as he is, if he doesn't have attention to detail, he can hurt the team. If he does have attention to detail, he can really help the team. He's got to do those things right. He's talented and he loves the game. That's what I love about him. He loves the game of football."
Do style points matter?
"I don't really think about style points. I just think about what we have to do to win the game, and what we have to do to be more efficient, and what we have to do to be at our best. That's a good football team. There's a reason they're ranked in the top 15 in the country in almost every single defensive category. They have good players." - Smart
This and that
…Missouri didn’t pick up its initial first down until its fourth drive.
…Linebacker Walter Grant missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.
…Cornerback Tyrique McGhee also missed his second straight game with a foot injury.
…Along with Campbell, others returning for Georgia after missing the Florida contest with injuries were Michael Barnett, David Marshall, and Channing Tindall.
…Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker attended the game.