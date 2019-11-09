Cade Mays accomplished a feat rare at any level of the game.

After Trey Hill went out late in the first quarter with an ankle injury, the sophomore slid over to center, marking him as one of few players in memory to say he’s played all five offensive line positions in his career.

“It was cool,” Mays said. “I haven’t had a chance to do that yet, so I was definitely excited to get a chance."

The results were mostly good, with the main exception a being high snap that resulted in a loose ball that Jake Fromm had to recover to avoid turning over.

Rodrigo Blankenship kept the possession from being a total bust by converting a 48-yard field goal to give Georgia a 13-0 lead.

“I messed up on one; I know I can’t have that, but yeah, whatever this team needs, I’m willing to do it,” Mays said. “It’s next man up. I’ve got to do my job.”

Unfortunately, Mays didn’t get to finish out the game. That’s because he would roll his ankle in the second half, forcing fellow sophomore Jamaree Salyer to enter the game.

Head coach Kirby Smart said he’d have to wait and see before giving his appraisal of the two.

“I’d have to reserve judgement, because I can’t really say,” Smart said. “Going into the game, each one of them practices there, they get reps. Cade gets reps with Trey; he works out at guard, so he gets a lot of reps. Jamaree doesn't get as many, but he gets some. We’ll watch the tape and see how they did.”

Although he’s practiced at the position all year, Mays said it was the first time he’d actually played the position in a game since the sixth grade.

“I’ve got high expectations for myself,” Mays said. “We can’t have any drop offs. I had to come in there and make sure I had everybody on the right points, all the right positions and stuff. It was next guy up.”

If Hill has to miss any time, Smart said he’s confident Mays will be able to handle the job.

“He’s very versatile, that’s what he says. I look it as practice gains to me, he gets a ton of reps in practice,” Smart said. “No moment is too big for him. He’s very intelligent, he’s very athletic.”