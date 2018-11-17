Opportunities abound for seldom-used Dawgs

Elijah Holyfield stood stoically on a podium outside Georgia’s locker room following the Bulldogs’66-27 rout of UMass. That is, until one question made him smile. A mention of the performance from freshman running back James Cook broke Holyfield into a wide smile, noting the first-year player’s effort against the Minutemen, a game that saw him rush three times for 76 yards and score his first two career scores. “It’s great seeing James run,” Holyfield said. “We’ve seen it since camp, so I’m glad everybody else got a chance to see it. We’ve been ready for him to break loose.” Cook wasn’t the only youngster who took advantage of a rare opportunity for extending playing time. Even walk-ons like Prather Hudson, Ian Donald-McIntyre, Lofton Tidwell, Willie Erdman and Daniel Gothard received their chances on offense, with defenders such as Latavious Brini, walk-on Jordan McKinney, and Nate McBride likewise on defense. “It makes me so happy, because at one time I was in the same position,” linebacker Tae Crowder said. “I was on the second, third team, trying to make an impact. We all work hard in practice.” Quarterback Jake Fromm, who’s day ended after the first drive of the second half – loved what he saw. “It’s great, because everybody gets to feel like they’re a part of it. Guys during those hard weeks—you don’t get to see those scout guys reap the benefit,” Fromm said. “But they’re working hard during practice, so games like this are fun for everybody, when they can get out there and feel a part of it.” According to Georgia’s post-game stats, 77 players saw action against the Minutemen. “We need everybody, all the time. I don't want anybody to be hurt. We want to stay as healthy as we can, but teams across the country are beat up,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It's why you have 85 scholarships. You've got to prepare guys and get guys ready to play. I think we're not as healthy as we've been in the past, but things could be worse. I'm pleased with how we came out of the game."

Injury Update

Nether Cade Mays (shoulder stinger) nor Kendall Baker (knee) dressed out Saturday. With Mays out, freshman Trey Hill got the start at right guard. Ben Cleveland, meanwhile, did not play due a sprained ankle Smart revealed he suffered last week against Auburn. “It’s on the opposite leg of his (broken fibula) injury so he’s playing both sides against the middle all week, and he’s trying to do what he can to get back,” Smart said. “It’s tough when you’ve got an ankle and you’re coming off that injury. It’s not something you just wake up from. "Charlie Woerner had the same injury in the Rose Bowl, but he got to go through it in the off-season. He didn’t have to go out there and push through it. He just came back when he could. Ben is cleared, but Ben is not his normal self. If he didn’t have the ankle, it would be easier on him." “The good thing is, he plays on punt, and he doesn’t have to come off and run, so he’s able to protect and do some things. But we’re hopeful we'll get him back. When he’s ready, he’ll get back in there.” As far as Mays and Baker, Smart said the pair remains “day to day.”

Robertson back after missing three games

Wide receiver Demetris Robertson returned to the field for the first time in three games after undergoing concussion protocol. Although he didn't catch a pass, Robertson did pick up 12 yards on a handoff. “Well he had a good week of practice. He had some high GPS numbers coming off the break, where he wasn’t practicing when he was injured,” Smart said. “He was running really fast, so we thought it would be a good game for him to get involved and do some things.” Robertson almost hauled in his first career catch, but on what appeared to be a perfect 45-yard throw from Justin Fields, the ball went right through his hands. “He continues to work. He works really hard—he had the bomb, and then he had the speed sweep, and he was in on some other plays. D-Rob is a hard worker, guys,” Smart said. “He keeps working and getting better. He’s in a talented room, and I’m glad D-Rob is on our team. He’s a great kid that works hard every day. The expectations of some of you guys or fans may be outrageous, but D-Rob is a great kid who works hard every day.”

Quotable

“I'll be turning that tape on as soon as I can, because what they do is so different for us. I try to have a 24-hour rule, too. But this one is different, because you don’t have enough time to prepare for them. You always feel crammed preparing for this offense, because you so rarely see it.” – Kirby Smart on Georgia Tech.

“Adam has grown; he’s gotten better. He gained some confidence at Kentucky, and we put a package in where he was playing, and that package has gone from two calls to three calls to four calls to—he’s got all the calls. He’s growing up and maturing. He’s figuring out that if 'I learn what to do, I’m going to be a player,' and so we’re putting him in more roles. He’s absorbing the material and doing well, so I’m very pleased with his progress.” — Kirby Smart on Adam Anderson, who had three tackles and half a sack.

This and that