Big night for Burton

Freshman Jermaine Burton came into Saturday night’s game against Mississippi State with a few memorable moments. But nothing compared to his near record-breaking performance against the visiting Bulldogs, after setting career highs with eight catches for 197 yards and two scores. The effort was only eight yards short of the single-season record of 205 yards set by Tavares King against Michigan State in the 2012 Outback Bowl. He had a career‐long 49‐yard reception, plus one for 46 yards and an 18-yard TD, the second of his career. In the second half, he added a 48-yard touchdown. Sophomore George Pickens finished with eight receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown. Pickens had his team‐leading third touchdown catch and 11th of his career as the Bulldogs converted on a 3rd-and-goal from the four. Kearis Jackson had four for 55 yards, including a 40‐yard touchdown on a 3rd‐and‐20 for a 31‐24 lead with 9:50 left.

Jermaine Burton caught eight passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. (Chamberlin Smith/UGA Sports Communications)

Injury update

Nose guard Jordan Davis missed his second straight game after injuring his elbow at Kentucky. Otherwise, most of Georgia’s walking wounded were back. That list included wide receiver George Pickens (pec), running back Kenny McIntosh (knee), safety Lewis Cine (concussion) and defensive tackle Warren Brinson (concussion, per sources). Wide receiver Arian Smith (knee) also dressed for the second straight game. Although he didn't play, safety Richard LeCounte was on the sideline for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

This and that

… For the fifth time in a regulation game in the modern era, and the second time under Kirby Smart, Georgia wore black jerseys. The Bulldogs last wore them in an official game during a 2016 win over Louisiana-Lafayette. In the 2019 Red-Black Spring game, the black team wore black jerseys. …The last time Georgia had less than 20 yards rushing in a game was 1996 vs Kentucky, when they rushed for 16. … Redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Podlesny went 4-for-4 in PATs and hit a 41-yard field goal. Georgia now has made an NCAA record 316 consecutive PATs as the streak includes six kickers dating back to 2014. Podlesny is 9-for-11 in field goals this year. Junior punter Jake Camarda finished with four punts for a 43.8 net average (no returns) including booming a 56-yarder. … Coming into the game, Georgia was leading the SEC in Scoring Defense (20.8 points per game) and was 10th in Passing Defense (262.8 ypg). State and its "Air Raid" offense tallied 241 yards (210-passing, 31-rushing) in the first half as the game was tied at 17. In the second half, Georgia limited State to one TD and 117 yards of offense, forcing three punts, and they turned it over on downs to close out the contest. State came in averaging 303.2 passing yards and finished with 336. Nakobe Dean had his third straight game with double-digit tackles, finishing with a team-best 13. …While there was no on-field recognition due to the ongoing pandemic, the Homecoming King and Queen were announced and celebrated virtually on the video board. The King was Caleb Kelly, a fourth-year student from Macon, majoring in Sport Management. The Queen was Jasmine Gresham, a third-year student from Stockbridge, majoring in Health and Physical Education.

