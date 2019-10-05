KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The final totals weren’t pretty as Tennessee receivers Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway combined for 10 catches and 100 yards apiece against Georgia’s secondary in the Bulldogs 43-14 win.

So, is that reason for concern?

Safety Richard LeCounte doesn’t believe so.

“I’ll take our secondary over any secondary in the country, man. The guys I know, the players in this DB room, every day we're in with our hardhat on to work, because we know we’re going to play the best competition in the nation,” LeCounte said. “That’s something we prepare for. I don’t think that we should be concerned, because when Saturday gets here, it’s going to be time to grind.”

Head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t quite so complimentary, especially after what he saw in the first half, when Maurer completed 10 of 21 passes for 205 yards, including a 73-yarder to Callaway, who burned cornerback DJ Daniel and LeCounte on the way to the end zone, to tie the game at 7.

“It worries me, the tackling—that’s what bothers me, when they throw and catch the ball. With some of the things we’re playing, they’re going to throw and catch the ball, because we’re really aggressive. But we have to tackle them when they catch it, we’ve got to get them down right then. We’ve got to force the turnover; we’ve got to pick the ball off when they throw one to us and get an interception,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of things we’ve got to do better from that perspective. We’re really down one player in the secondary, and we hope to get him back soon. But at the end of the day, we have to do a better job getting some balls defended and knocked down. But we put a lot of pressure on our secondary."

The Bulldogs, who were without sophomore Tyson Campbell for the second straight game, did do a much better job in the second half, when they held the Vols to just 4 of 12 passing for 78 yards.

“He (quarterback Brian Maurer) just got off to a hot start. He’s a great quarterback. Coach (Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim) Chaney had it dialed up, but we came back, but settled down and played more ball,” said LeCounte, who made amends for the bust with a third-quarter interception. “There was no dynamic change that we made; we just played better.”

Smart admitted he and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning ask a lot from their secondary.

"We bring people, we blitz, we’re attacking. We’re aggressive, we’re trying to create havoc, so to do that, we’re not always out there dropping eight guys and nine guys to cover,” Smart said. “We’re putting pressure on them to cover one-on-one."