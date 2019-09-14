It will be a refreshed D’Andre Swift who takes the field for Georgia when the Bulldogs host Notre Dame next Saturday night at Sanford Stadium. For two straight game, Georgia’s ability to build big early leads has meant an early exit for Swift, who has been able to take the second half off against both Murray State and Arkansas State. He’s not complaining. “I’m good, I’m ready to go,” Swift said after Saturday’s 55-0 win over the Red Wolves. “When the offensive line is able to start off fast, the whole offense is going to start off fast.” Obviously, Swift deserves his share of the credit, too. Against Murray State, the junior rushed six times for 67 yards and two touchdowns followed by an effort Saturday against Arkansas State that saw him rack up 130 total yards (66 rushing, 64 receiving) with a touchdown on a career-best 48-yard catch and run. “A lot of teams don’t cover the guy out of the backfield, and it’s easy to get the ball out there in the open space and run,” fellow running back Brian Herrien said. “If we catch the ball as a running back, it’s not d-lineman, just linemen and DBs and that’s hard for them.” Head coach Kirby Smart said Swift – who for the year has rushed for 283 yards on 29 carries – is just as valuable for what he does off the field as on. “He’s always had this skill set of making people miss, he’s fast, he’s elusive, he’s running with more power now but his biggest skill set, making sure that other people are buying into the principles, values of the organizations,” Smart said. “That means that if we’re going to a pregame meal, or if we’re going somewhere to a walkthrough, or we’re going to a meeting, or we’re on the sideline, his impact is much more important there than just what he does with the ball because he’s always been able to do that with the ball. His ability to tell a young player that’s not how we do things is way better than me telling them that. When Swift does that, that has a huge impact on the confidence of our team.” Of course, he’s not bad with what he does on it, either. Swift needs just 50 more rushing yards to reach 2,000 for his career and now has 52 catches for 523 yards. “I love running and catching,” Swift said. “As long as I’m getting in the end zone to help my team win, I don’t care how I do it.”



Kirby Smart said D'Andre Swift is just as valuable off the field as he is on. (Radi Nabulsi)

Injury update

Bulldog receiver Tyler Simmons had to come out of the game with what was described as a shoulder injury. How serious was it? Smart didn’t sound exactly sure. "I'm not sure on Tyler. We'll have to see on Monday,” Smart said. “We think he's going to be okay. He bumped his shoulder on the sideline. I couldn't see it from where I was, but how the crowd responded, it looked like it was late or something. I think he's going to be fine. I think he could have played if he had to have.” …Wide receiver Demetris Robertson dressed out but did not play. “D-Rob, had some nagging injuries that had bothered him,” Smart said. “He wasn't able to finish out.” …Cornerback Tyson Campbell left the game with a foot injury. His status moving forward is unclear. …Wide receiver Kearis Jackson (broken bones in hand) did not play, but at least he has ditched the club that was on his left hand. …Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tommy Bush (groin) missed his second straight game. …Right tackle Isaiah Wilson (sprained ankle) missed his second straight game but appeared to be putting ample weight on his injured ankle and moving around much better than he was last week. …Backup defensive lineman Michail Carter missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Big day for Blaylock

With both Robertson and Jackson out, freshman Dominick Blaylock received most of the reps at slot and came through with the biggest game of his young career. Blaylock led the Bulldogs with four catches for 112 yards and a touchdown after taking a mid-range throw from Jake Fromm and turning it into a 60-yard scoring play. Fellow freshman George Pickens had five grabs for 84 yards. “Dom did a great job. All week in practice like dang, you know this guy’s going out here making plays. He’s really taking his job seriously,” Fromm said. “He’s not having a whole lot of mental errors. You don’t have to worry about him at all. He’s a guy that’s going to do what he’s told and do it really good. He came out and he got rewarded for it today. It’s awesome to see for him.” Smart agreed. “"Dominick didn't do anything different leading up to Vanderbilt than he's doing now. It's just opportunity. He's getting the opportunity to play more. I think I've said it before, he was very deserving to play at Vanderbilt,” he said. “We just didn't get an opportunity during the game to get him in there. He's taking advantage of his opportunities. Dom works every day so hard. He catches the balls thrown to him. He's got a compact body type that's hard to tackle. He's a very savvy route runner and he's got great hands."

This and that