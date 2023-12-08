Portal Potential: Trevor Etienne
With the NCAA transfer portal, one name that’s garnered a lot of social media play is former Florida running back Trevor Etienne.
After weeks of rumors, Etienne finally made it official, placing his name into the portal, much to the delight of programs that would love to welcome a proven SEC running back into the fold.
Almost immediately, Georgia was one of the schools mentioned as favorites for his services.
The Associated Press went as far as listing the Bulldogs, along with Alabama and Ohio State, as the three main schools to watch.
Trevor Etienne
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5-9
Weight: 205
Years of Eligibility Remaining: Two
Stats: This season, Etienne rushed for 753 yards, averaged 5.7 yards per carry, and led the Gators with eight touchdowns. As a freshman, Etienne rushed 118 times for 719 yards and six scores.
Why it make sense
Despite having six running backs on scholarship, once you include incoming freshmen Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier, and Dwight Phillips, several questions remain for UGA.
One is the health of Branson Robinson. Robinson missed the entire season with a ruptured patella tendon. Although Robinson has resumed running, it’s unclear how effective he will be, even assuming he’ll be cleared for the start of fall camp.
Also, Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson have dealt with injuries of their own. Counting on Frazier, Bowens, and Phillips to be freshmen contributors right out the gate could be asking a bit much.
In Etienne, the Bulldogs could plug in a back who understands the rigors of SEC play and has enjoyed individual success.
If Smart feels those concerns are warranted, it will not be surprising to see the Bulldogs make a strong play for his services.
What are the concerns?
Etienne was considered a model teammate with the Gators, so there are no apparent concerns.
However, does Smart want to potentially risk the chemistry that exists in the current running back room?
That will be a question that Smart will need to ask before any decision is made. Would Etienne's arrival cause any of Georgia's yet-unsigned freshmen backs to have second thoughts?
Another question that will be raised is Etienne's prowess as a pass protector. If there's a weakness to Etienne's game, this is apparently it. Being able to pass pro is a must for any Georgia running back, and coaches will need to be convinced that Etienne is both capable and willing to learn that all-important aspect of his play if he is to become a member of the team.