With the NCAA transfer portal, one name that’s garnered a lot of social media play is former Florida running back Trevor Etienne. After weeks of rumors, Etienne finally made it official, placing his name into the portal, much to the delight of programs that would love to welcome a proven SEC running back into the fold. Almost immediately, Georgia was one of the schools mentioned as favorites for his services. The Associated Press went as far as listing the Bulldogs, along with Alabama and Ohio State, as the three main schools to watch.

Could Smael Mondon be tackling Trevor Etienne in practice this spring? (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

Advertisement

Trevor Etienne

Class: Sophomore Height: 5-9 Weight: 205 Years of Eligibility Remaining: Two Stats: This season, Etienne rushed for 753 yards, averaged 5.7 yards per carry, and led the Gators with eight touchdowns. As a freshman, Etienne rushed 118 times for 719 yards and six scores.

Why it make sense

Despite having six running backs on scholarship, once you include incoming freshmen Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier, and Dwight Phillips, several questions remain for UGA. One is the health of Branson Robinson. Robinson missed the entire season with a ruptured patella tendon. Although Robinson has resumed running, it’s unclear how effective he will be, even assuming he’ll be cleared for the start of fall camp. Also, Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson have dealt with injuries of their own. Counting on Frazier, Bowens, and Phillips to be freshmen contributors right out the gate could be asking a bit much. In Etienne, the Bulldogs could plug in a back who understands the rigors of SEC play and has enjoyed individual success. If Smart feels those concerns are warranted, it will not be surprising to see the Bulldogs make a strong play for his services.

What are the concerns?