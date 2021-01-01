ATLANTA – For Jack Podelsny, it was a moment many kickers often dream about: the opportunity to win a game for their team in the closing seconds.

Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the dream came true after Podlesny drilled a 53-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift Georgia past Cincinnati, 24-21.

The former Glynn Academy standout’s kick actually made the score 22-21 for Georgia, which added two more points on the game’s final play when Azeez Ojulari sacked Desmond Ridder in the end zone for a safety to account for the final score.

“That was my first game-winning kick,” smiled Podlesny, who was named the Offensive MVP of the contest.



“I told coach before the game, I was good inside 55, 54 yards. Our offense drove,” Podlesny said. “Once we kind of got there, I tried to slow my breathing, because I didn't want to rush anything, I didn't want to overcompensate for anything.”

With the exception of when the game was tied at 7, the Bulldogs trailed the entire way before getting one final chance when the defense forced Cincinnati to punt with 1:28 to play.

That's when Georgia and quarterback JT Daniels put together a furious rally, completing passes of 15 yards to George Pickens, followed by throws of 4, 10, and 11 yards to Kenny McIntosh to bring the ball to the Bearcat 40.

A 4-yard pass to John FitzPatrick inched the Bulldogs closer, and after a long attempt to Jermaine Burton missed the mark, out trotted Podlesny. The walk-on kikcker boomed the 53-yard attempt right down the middle, sending Bulldogs pouring onto the field.

“At the beginning of the drive, I'm over in the kicking net,” Podlesny said. “I'm starting to warm up, just kind of get my leg loose again, kind of keeping an eye on the clock, especially just so I know where we're at, whether we're going to have to call a rushed field goal.

“As they drove down the field, I felt comfortable that I was warmed up. I went further down, just stayed there, and made sure I was ready to go if I needed to be called.”

Daniels said he never doubted his kicker, although he smiled and admitted he said a prayer right before the ball sailed through.

“There’s definitely a lot of emotions, but I’m trusting Pod,” Daniels said. “I actually didn’t feel any pressure to get the ball past the 35, because I knew Pod could do it. We see it every day in practice. But yeah, right there at the end, I was on my knees saying some prayers.”

Head coach Kirby Smart joked that he never felt the need to give Podlesny any words of wisdom before he trotted out onto the field.

“I don’t mess with Jack. I don’t mess with kickers, I just let them do their thing,” Smart said. “But that’s about the spot where we work on it every week, and if we get that spot, we’re probably going to make it.”

The field goal was one of three on the day for Podlesny, who earlier converted kicks of 37 and 32 yards, the latter coming with 6:34 left in the third quarter to make the score 21-19.

Podlesny finished the season 13-for-16 in field goals. The 53-yarder tied a Peach Bowl record. Georgia now has made an NCAA record 330 consecutive PATs as the streak includes six kickers dating back to 2014.

“I would say it was helpful they didn't try to ice me. I think it would go both ways, though. Going back to the Arkansas game, first game of the season, they tried to ice me. I hit the goalpost,” Podlesny said. “So that actually worked in my favor. I think it goes either way.”