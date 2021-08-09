PODCAST: UGA-Clemson talk with Larry Williams from TigerIllustrated

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins of UGASports.com chat with Larry Williams from TigerIllustrated.com about Georgia vs. Clemson. Topics include Justyn Ross being cleared to play, emergence of D.J. Uiagalelei, Georgia's offensive confidence, meaning of this game in context to the College Football Playoff, and much more.

Follow these Rivals contributors on Twitter at: @dayneyoung, @BrentRollinsPHD, and @LarryWilliamsTI.