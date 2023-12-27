FORT LAUDERDALE – Florida State players, asked about being snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee, talked openly about trying to move on.

However, the pain for most remains.

“Y’all saw it on ESPN. It didn’t feel good,” offensive lineman Darius Washington said. “We fought that whole year. We know it’s something we can’t change now. It happened, what, a month ago? This hurts.”

The fact next year will see the advent of a 12-team playoff in college football offered no solace for the fifth-year senior.

“We wanted this year. We’re not looking at next when it’s the 12-team,” Washington said. “We wanted to do everything we could this year to continue to go and take that next step. But we’re here; we’re grateful to be here.”

Other Seminoles took the “life lesson” approach when discussing not making the four-team playoff field.

“In life, there’s always going to be a block in the road, some pain,” offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel said. “Even though it’s not the best situation, we’ve just got to overcome it and take the next step at the Orange Bowl.”

Quarterback Brock Glenn borrowed one of Kirby Smart’s favorite lines when discussing what took place.

“We were a little hurt, and we were a little sad, but we’ve got to control what we can control and do what we can with the opportunity that’s presented,” Glenn said. “The Orange Bowl is a great game. There’s a rich tradition here. We just have to do the best we can with the opportunity.”

Speaking personally, Glenn said that “advice” has helped him navigate the past few weeks ahead of Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs.

“Coach (Mike) Norvell has been with us every step of the way, reminding us that it’s kind of like life. Life happens, and you can’t control everything,” Glenn said. “When adversity hits, you’ve just got to keep climbing. That’s our thing in this program, to keep climbing. You’re going to face mountains. You’re going to be at the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. You’ve still got to continue to grow and get better.”

If the Seminoles do that, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins says Florida State coaches will be satisfied.

Georgia is currently a 19.5 favorite in Saturday’s Orange Bowl.

“Do the best that you can, and we’ll live with the result. All we’ve got to do today is get better than what we were,” Atkins said. “That’s the attitude. Whatever it is, just go get better, and eventually, you’ll get to where you’re going.”