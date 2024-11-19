Advertisement
Published Nov 19, 2024
Playoff Update: Bulldogs back in the picture
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

As expected, Georgia’s 31-17 win over Tennessee has propelled the Bulldogs back into the thick of the conversation for the College Football Playoffs.

Tuesday night, the Bulldogs jumped up to No. 10 in this week’s CFP rankings, and based on their seeding (No. 11), would travel to No. 6 Penn State in the first round of the playoffs set to begin Dec. 20.

Naturally, there’s much work to be done.

Georgia still has to beat UMass and Georgia Tech to clinch itself a spot in the Top 12.

Meanwhile, SEC rivals Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Ole Miss still have two conference games remaining.

Per this week’s rankings, Texas is No. 3, Alabama No. 7, Ole Miss No. 9, Tennessee No. 11, and Texas A&M is No. 15.

Based on Tuesday’s rankings, pairings for the playoffs would be as follows:

First Round

G1. No. 12 BYU at Ohio State

G2. No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame

G3 No. 11 Georgia at No. 6 Penn State

G4 No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 7 Indiana.

Quarterfinal

G5. BYU-Ohio State winner vs No. 4 Boise State

G6. Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs No. 1 Oregon

G7. Georgia-Penn State winner vs No. 3 Miami

G8.Ole Miss-Indiana winner vs No. 2 Texas

Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner.

Game 10. Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner.

Final

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner.

The first-round playoff games are scheduled for December 20, with the higher-ranked seeds boasting home-field advantage.

Then, the quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, where the Chick-fil-A Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, and the Fiesta Bowl serve as the hosts.

Semifinal games will be held at the Orange and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 9, with the National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

This Week's CFP Ranking
RankingTeamRecord

No. 1

Oregon

10-0

No. 2

Ohio State

9-1

No. 3

Texas

9-1

No. 4

Penn State

9-1

No. 5

Indiana

10-0

No. 6

Notre Dame

9-1

No. 7

Alabama

8-2

No. 8

Miami

9-1

No. 9

Ole Miss

8-2

No. 10

Georgia

8-2

No. 11

Tennessee

8-2

No. 12

Boise State University

9-1

No. 13

SMU

9-1

No. 14

BYU

9-1

No. 15

Texas A&M

8-2

No. 16

Colorado

8-2

No. 17

Clemson

8-2

No. 18

South Carolina

7-3

No. 19

Army

9-0

No. 20

Tulane

9-2

No. 21

Arizona State

8-2

No. 22

Iowa State

8-2

No. 23

Missouri

7-3

No. 24

UNLV

8-2

No. 25

Illinois

7-3

