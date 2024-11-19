Playoff Update: Bulldogs back in the picture

As expected, Georgia’s 31-17 win over Tennessee has propelled the Bulldogs back into the thick of the conversation for the College Football Playoffs.

Tuesday night, the Bulldogs jumped up to No. 10 in this week’s CFP rankings, and based on their seeding (No. 11), would travel to No. 6 Penn State in the first round of the playoffs set to begin Dec. 20.

Naturally, there’s much work to be done.

Georgia still has to beat UMass and Georgia Tech to clinch itself a spot in the Top 12.

Meanwhile, SEC rivals Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Ole Miss still have two conference games remaining.

Per this week’s rankings, Texas is No. 3, Alabama No. 7, Ole Miss No. 9, Tennessee No. 11, and Texas A&M is No. 15.