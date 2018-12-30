NEW ORLEANS – The saga over the future of quarterback Justin Fields continues to be one of the major storylines for Georgia as the 5th-ranked Bulldogs prepare for Tuesday night’s Sugar Bowl against Texas (8:45, ESPN).

For many fans, it’s created the proverbial horns of a dilemma.

Do they stop cheering for Fields, knowing his name is in the NCAA’s transfer portal and expected to be leaving the program in the upcoming weeks? Or do they support the freshman, knowing he’s still a member of the beloved Red and Black?

Answers differ depending on you talk too. Divisive? For fans, that’s certainly been true, although players like Georgia running back D’Andre Swift don’t see the controversy over Fields and his future in quite the same light.

“I think fans try to make it that way (divisive), but not internally with the team, no,” Swift said during Sunday’s interview session to preview the Sugar Bowl. “It hasn’t been that way all. We have two great quarterbacks. They both understand the role that they have to play. They’re both ready when they get called.”

Wide receiver Terry Godwin also vehemently disagreed with the notion that players ever took sides over whether Fields should be seeing more action or playing over incumbent Jake Fromm.

“Nah, we don’t take sides. We love both of them,” Godwin said. “There’s not a side that we’re choosing if we want Justin or Fromm, we know our coaches are going to put the best guy out there to give us the chance to win.”

Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney acknowledged while it’s certainly wonderful to have quarterbacks the caliber of Fields and Fromm, it has created challenges in regards to getting the most out of each player.

He also understands finding ways to keep two talented quarterbacks on the same team happy is going to be a difficult chore – for any top program.

“I don't know that anybody could sit up here and truthfully tell you exactly what they're going to anticipate taking place in the next three or four years with the advent of the new rules and the transfer stuff going on. I don't know,” Chaney said. “We're all in a new mode right now as we work our way through this. And I think kids are kids. They want to play. They're good football players. They want to play. And, as a coach, our job is to take the existing players on our football team and put them in a position to win. And we try to do that the best we can, all the while having conversations with these kids to know what they're thinking.”

By being in the transfer portal, Fields is free to have contact with other schools about their respective programs.

Ohio State and Oklahoma are two programs Fields has been linked to, which if he transfers, would leave Fromm as the remaining five-star quarterback on the roster after Jacob Eason’s move to Washington earlier this year.

“I don’t see this as a high-five to me moment, I want the best for both those guys,” Fromm said. “I wish that both those guys have extremely successful careers and they go out and play a lot of football. It’s not for me to make anybody try to leave or anything like that, I just want to do the best that I can.”

Many have questioned Fields’ usage this year by Chaney.

Although the former Harrison High School standout was used primarily as a runner, with 42 carries for 266 yards and four touchdowns, when he was asked to throw, Fields was able to do that too. Fields completed 27 of 39 attempts for 328 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

“Well, it's been tough, there's no question about that. Once again, if you separate the quarterback spot and look over there at the wide receiver spots and you say, ‘Hey, that kid standing by me on the sideline, he has a unique skill set. Let's try to utilize him,’’ Chaney said. “If you look at the quarterbacks the same way, we kind of tried to do that with Justin a little bit this year. We don't want to leave our team at a disadvantage because of any particular position. You try to do the best you can by utilizing the skill set of your existing players. That's what we try to do. You look back on the season, I don't know. I'll reflect back on it when the season is all the way over. Right now, I think we did right and we'll see how it plays out.”

Swift said he’s glad he’s not in shoes of Chaney or any offensive coordinator when it comes to dealing with two talented quarterbacks.

“I understand that 100 percent. You’ve got a guy that’s more experienced than the other guy,” Swift said. “Quarterback is one of those positions that you can’t really rotate throughout the game. It’s really hard. I wouldn’t want to be in that coaching predicament. It’s two great players, it just happens that Justin is younger.”