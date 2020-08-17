When Georgia hits the practice field for the first day of all camp, cornerback Eric Stokes said the Bulldogs will do so knowing they are being kept as safe as possible.

Fears over the spread and impact of Covid-19 caused the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences to postpone their seasons until the spring, while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are forging ahead after their respective medical experts gave the official OK.

Although questions remain, such as what happens when students report back to campus, Stokes said he and his teammates could not be in better hands and are looking forward to preparing for that they hope will be a successful 2020 campaign.

“I know that being here on campus is much safer than being anywhere else. Ron Courson is making sure that we are completely safe,” Stokes said. “Once we come in, they check us, take our temperature and if you have any symptoms you let Ron Courson know. We make sure that we are six feet apart, we are spaced out in the team meeting rooms and everywhere you look, everyone is wearing a mask. I know for a fact that we are much safer here than we are anywhere else.”

Apparently, the rest of Stokes’ teammates agree.

Head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday that so far no Bulldog has chosen to opt out of playing despite being free to do so without losing their scholarship.

Projected left tackle starter Jamaree Salyer said the transparency of both Smart and Courson convinced him that if protocols are followed, everyone will be fine.

"It was a pretty straightforward decision because I trust Ron Courson and Coach Smart. They both have always been transparent with me. I try to control what I can; I wear my mask when I go out,” Salyer said. “I try not to let too many people in the house— things like that. It has always been a matter of keeping my family members safe. We have young children and my grandmother in my house, so it is things like that that is always a necessity. As far as Courson and Coach Smart keeping us safe, that is all I can ask for. I am really blessed to have them and for always being transparent. I feel really good about the season, and I’m excited."

However, there are concerns.

On Thursday, classes resume at Georgia with players mixing back with the population. There is also the temptation of downtown Athens.

Although there has been no edict regarding downtown, i.e. players have not been banned from going there, the Bulldogs are being expected to do everything possible to stay safe.

Safety Richard LeCounte has his fingers crossed.

“Guys have been doing a tremendous job of wearing their mask, staying around, staying away from things that can’t really help themselves or the team, not having groups of people at their houses and things like that,” he said. “Guys have really been taking this seriously, and I think that’s something you can only be happy with because in order for us to have a season we have to have guys be healthy. I’m thinking these guys are taking these protocols very seriously and also helping the others that are on campus. Transmitting that message throughout campus that we all need to be safe so we can have a season.”

Stokes could not agree more, warning that the only way anyone can assure a season is to follow the rules and protocols that have been put into place.

“We can’t be going around saying, ‘We want a season’ and not follow protocol,” Stokes said. “I know that we are all wearing a mask and washing our hands; we are doing every little thing, so we do not spread it. We are trying to do everything in our power to have a season and that we are all safe here.”