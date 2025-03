Jorden Edmonds was supposed to be committed by now.

The Rivals100 cornerback out of Marietta had a commitment date set for February 19. But Edmonds postponed that date, remaining uncommitted as March nears.

"The first reason of course was, well the first reason was because the school had construction at the time of the commitment ceremony. The ceremony wouldn't be possible," Edmonds said.

Plans have changed and new offers have come in. But Georgia remains near the top of the list.