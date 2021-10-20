PJ Horne out for the year

Graduate student P.J. Horne will not play this year due a torn ACL.

A native of Tifton, the transfer from Virginia Tech suffered the injury recently in practice.

One of only two Bulldogs to start all 26 games, Horne averaged 8.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game last year.

Horne was returning to the team this season after taking advantage of the NCAA’s one-time waiver rule which allowed for an extra year. He was also one of just five players back from last year’s team.

Georgia’s best three-point shooter from last year, Horne connected on a team-high 46.3 pointers for the Bulldogs, who were picked to finish last in yesterday’s SEC Media Poll.

The Bulldogs open their season Nov. 5 with an exhibition against Morehouse. Georgia opens regular season play at home Nov. 9 against Florida International.