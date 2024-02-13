From Suwanee to Palo Alto, California, and finally to Athens.

Stanford transfer Brandt Pancer has put in a lot of miles since graduating from North Gwinnett High.

He’s seen and done a lot.

The right-hander was part of a Cardinal team that made three straight trips to the College World Series. However, despite that success, when Wes Johnson became Georgia’s new head coach, home suddenly became more appealing.

“That was a big part of it, but the coaching staff was the No. 1 reason. I think being around Wes, and seeing what he’s done, I’d have been stupid not to come with him,” Pancer said. “But yeah, closer to home, my friends, that was also part for sure.”

Pancer wasn’t just a wallflower on the bench for Stanford. The right-hander pitched in 82 career games for the Cardinal, saving seven games in the past two years.

His best year came as a sophomore when he went 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA. Pancer went 3-1 last season with a 4.18 ERA.

Under Johnson’s tutelage, Pancer expects last year’s numbers will improve.

“I just remember him (during their first phone call) being so advanced with everything,” Pancer said. “Now I do, but at the time I had no idea what he was talking about, and I was like ‘Oh my God, this guy is already breaking down my mechanics, he already knows his plan for me.’ So, just from one phone call, I knew my sit-down with him he’s going to give me everything I need for baseball to go on and keep playing.”

But even three years at Stanford did not prepare Pancer for the education he was about to receive from the analytical-minded Johnson.

“It’s been pretty subtle. He’s always been happy with how my arm works, so it’s been more about my lower body, the separation with my upper half and my lower half,” Pancer said. “Small things I fix in my mechanics that are big things that you don’t realize unless you’re one of the smartest minds in baseball.”