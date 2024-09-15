Advertisement
Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again
Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.
• Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
• Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
• Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
• Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
• Jed May
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Kentucky 13-12
Scenes from Georgia's 13-12 win over Kentucky on Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky.