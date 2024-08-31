Advertisement

They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson...

 • Patrick Garbin
Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game

Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game

Kirby Smart has mastered roster management. It showed up in a big way today in the Bulldogs opening game victory.

 • Brent Rollins
What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half

What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half

Georgia cruised past Clemson thanks to an offensive outburst in the second half.

 • Jason Butt
LIVE In-Game Thread: UGA-Clemson

LIVE In-Game Thread: UGA-Clemson

Check out our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia-Clemson...

 • Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Clemson

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Clemson

Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of the game between Georgia and Clemson on Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

 • Kathryn Skeean

Aug 31, 2024
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Clemson 34-3 in season opener
Kathryn Skeean
@KathrynSkeean

Here are our photos from Georgia's blowout win over No. 14 Clemson.

