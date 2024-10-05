Advertisement

LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Auburn)

LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Auburn)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Auburn...

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of Auburn

WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of Auburn

WATCH the Dawg Walk leading up to the Georgia-Auburn game...

 • Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Auburn

PHOTOS: Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Auburn

Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of the game between Georgia and Auburn on Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.

 • Kathryn Skeean
Georgia injury tracker ahead of Auburn week - PREGAME UPDATE

Georgia injury tracker ahead of Auburn week - PREGAME UPDATE

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries ahead of this weekend's game with Auburn.

 • Jed May
Live from Sanford Stadium

Live from Sanford Stadium

Inside, stick with UGASports.com throughout the day for complete coverage of today's game.

 • Anthony Dasher

External content
Published Oct 5, 2024
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Auburn 31-13
Kathryn Skeean  •  UGASports
@KathrynSkeean

Scenes from Georgia's 31-13 victory over Auburn on Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.

