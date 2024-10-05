Advertisement

in other news

Details of Kirby Smart's contract released

Details of Kirby Smart's contract released

Details of the raise and contract extension signed by head football coach Kirby Smart were released to UGASports.

 • Anthony Dasher
RJ Godfrey already having an impact

RJ Godfrey already having an impact

Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey is already having an impact on Georgia's basketball team.

 • Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Auburn's recent losing ways

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Auburn's recent losing ways

Auburn has lost all three of its games against Power 4 teams this season.

 • Jason Butt
Score Predictions: Georgia vs. Auburn

Score Predictions: Georgia vs. Auburn

Come get your score predictions and prop bets from the UGASports staff.

Premium content
 • Radi Nabulsi
Weekend Preview: Recruits descend on Athens for matchup with Auburn

Weekend Preview: Recruits descend on Athens for matchup with Auburn

UGASports previews some of the top storylines of a big recruiting weekend in Athens.

Premium content
 • Jed May

in other news

Details of Kirby Smart's contract released

Details of Kirby Smart's contract released

Details of the raise and contract extension signed by head football coach Kirby Smart were released to UGASports.

 • Anthony Dasher
RJ Godfrey already having an impact

RJ Godfrey already having an impact

Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey is already having an impact on Georgia's basketball team.

 • Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Auburn's recent losing ways

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Auburn's recent losing ways

Auburn has lost all three of its games against Power 4 teams this season.

 • Jason Butt
Advertisement
Published Oct 5, 2024
PHOTOS: Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Auburn
Default Avatar
Kathryn Skeean  •  UGASports
Photographer
Twitter
@KathrynSkeean
UGA
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: