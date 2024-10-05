Advertisement
in other news
Details of Kirby Smart's contract released
Details of the raise and contract extension signed by head football coach Kirby Smart were released to UGASports.
• Anthony Dasher
RJ Godfrey already having an impact
Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey is already having an impact on Georgia's basketball team.
• Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Auburn's recent losing ways
Auburn has lost all three of its games against Power 4 teams this season.
• Jason Butt
Score Predictions: Georgia vs. Auburn
Come get your score predictions and prop bets from the UGASports staff.
• Radi Nabulsi
Weekend Preview: Recruits descend on Athens for matchup with Auburn
UGASports previews some of the top storylines of a big recruiting weekend in Athens.
• Jed May
in other news
Details of Kirby Smart's contract released
Details of the raise and contract extension signed by head football coach Kirby Smart were released to UGASports.
• Anthony Dasher
RJ Godfrey already having an impact
Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey is already having an impact on Georgia's basketball team.
• Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Auburn's recent losing ways
Auburn has lost all three of its games against Power 4 teams this season.
• Jason Butt
PHOTOS: Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Auburn
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- SDE