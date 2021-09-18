Photo Gallery - Recruiting visitors for South Carolina game

With Georgia hosting South Carolina for its SEC opener at night, it was only appropriate that the stars came out. Star recruits to be exact.

It was a star-studded parade of high-profile prospects making their way onto Dooley Field at Sandford Stadium during Georgia's pregame warmups. UGASports was right there to capture priority targets like Arch Manning, Oscar Delp, Justice Haynes, Rueben Owens II, Jonathan Hughley, Jadyn Davis, Michael Daugherty, Earnest Greene, and many more. Kojo Antwi and Jake Pope, who are committed to Ohio State and Alabama respectively, were also in attendance.

The gallery below captures the recruits taking in the scene, including Arch Manning and Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken sharing some laughs before kickoff.