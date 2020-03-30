Dayne: There's not a defender at UGA who is asked to execute more varied assignments than Mark Webb. He is matched up on tight ends and wide receivers. He blitzes and covers from seemingly every area of the formation. Great execution from the star position is a common trait among Kirby Smart/Nick Saban defenses. The ceiling of Georgia's defense is dependent upon how the fifth and even sixth defensive backs perform when Georgia gets an opponent behind the chains.

Brent: We discussed the star position at length in our look at Georgia's various defensive personnel groupings—how he has to be both a force player in the run game and cover receivers in the slot. The above play shows Mark Webb's greatest strength in the role, his physicality. Webb's 90.5 tackling grade was the highest on the defense in 2019, as he only missed one tackle in 42 attempts. In fact, the former wide receiver recruit has only missed two tackles in 57 career attempts.