The first home game after winning the national title did not disappoint, as the Georgia Bulldogs didn't allow Samford to score and won handily.

Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Dawgs' 33-0 victory over the Bulldogs.

Here's a frame of reference. All players are graded on every snap in which they participate.

60-70 = average numbers for college

71-84 = above average to great starters

85+ is elite