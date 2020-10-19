PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Alabama
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Dawgs fell to the Crimson Tide 41-24, and the grades show that they were outplayed on both sides of the ball. Below are those grades, presented by PFF.Here's a frame of reference, as each playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news