No. 1 ranked Georgia (13-0) will take on No. 4 ranked Ohio State (11-1) on Saturday evening in Atlanta for a chance to go to the National Championship. The Dawgs are coming off a 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship. The Buckeyes were manhandled in the second half in the final game of the regular season against Michigan 45-23.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.