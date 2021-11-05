PFF Matchup: UGA vs Missouri
No. 1 ranked Georgia (8-0) will host Missouri (4-4) in the Bulldogs' first game since clinching this SEC East. The Dawgs are coming off a 34-7 victory over Florida last weekend. Missouri was able t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news