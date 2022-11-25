No. 1 ranked Georgia (11-0) will host Georgia Tech (5-6) on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. The Dawgs won a low scoring battle last Saturday over Kentucky 16-6. The Yellow Jackets upset the North Carolina Tar Heels a week ago 21-17.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.