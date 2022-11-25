PFF Matchup: UGA vs Georgia Tech
No. 1 ranked Georgia (11-0) will host Georgia Tech (5-6) on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. The Dawgs won a low scoring battle last Saturday over Kentucky 16-6. The Yellow Jackets upset the North Carolina Tar Heels a week ago 21-17.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.
GEORGIA OFFENSE vs GA TECH DEFENSE
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|Ga Tech
|DEF Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Ladd McConkey
Kearis Jackson
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Dominick Blaylock
Arian Smith
|
73.7
65.7
64.7
61.4
|
CORNERBACK
Zamari Walton
Myles Sims
Kenan Johnson
K.J. Wallace
Kenyatta Watson II
|
73.6
68.9
68.7
52.1
51.7
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Stetson Bennett
TE- Darnell Washington
TE- Brock Bowers
|
85.6
84.9
82.3
|
SAFETY
LaMiles Brooks
Clayton Powell-Lee
Derrick Allen
|
83.9
67.8
56.4
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|Ga Tech
|DEF Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT- Broderick Jones
RT- Amarius Mims
OT- Austin Blaske
RT- Warren McClendon
|
78.2
77.6
72.8
|
EDGE
DE- Keion White
DE- Sylvain Yondjouen
DE- Noah Collins
DE- Kyle Kennard
|
71.0
59.5
54.3
|
OFFENSIVE GUARD
OC- Sedrick Van Pran
LG- Devin Willock
LG- Xavier Truss
RG- Tate Ratledge
|
74.1
67.2
66.6
65.9
|
INTERIOR LINE
D'Quan Douse
Akelo Stone
Makius Scott
Zeek Biggers
|
57.3
56.8
52.9
|
RUNNING BACK
Kenny McIntosh
Daijun Edwards
Kendall Milton
|
84.4
80.2
78.2
|
LINEBACKER
Ayinde Eley
Charlie Thomas
Trenilyas Tatum
|
66.5
61.8
