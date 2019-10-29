True freshman George Pickens is the leading receiver for the Bulldogs through seven games. Pickens has hauled in 23 of his 36 targets (63.9 percent) for 318 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia should get back Jake Fromm's go-to red zone guy this Saturday in the form of Lawrence Cager, who missed the second half against South Carolina and the entire game vs Kentucky. Cager has been targeted 22 times, hauling in 19 receptions (86.4 percent) for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Another true freshman, Dominick Blaylock, has caught 11 of his 14 targets (78.6 percent) for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Demetris Robertson is the starter at the slot position, where he he has been thrown to 23 times, catching 18 of those passes (78.3 percent) for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Robertson and Blaylock could be the match-up to exploit for the Bulldogs as Florida cornerback Trey Dean will likely be covering the slot position. Dean has been targeted 30 times, allowing 21 receptions (70.0 percent) for 277 yards and a touchdown. Marco Wilson is the No. 1 guy for the Gators, and he has allowed 17 receptions on 27 targets (63.0 percent) for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson also has two interceptions on the season. CJ Henderson will get the start on the other side of the field, where he has allowed 12 receptions on 27 targets (44.4 percent) for 235 yards and two touchdowns. True freshman Kaiir Elam will also get some playing time, and he has been targeted 13 times, only allowing six receptions (46.2 percent) for 62 yards. Elam also has two interceptions.

Fromm will need to connect on some deep passes this Saturday for the Bulldogs to be successful. The junior has only completed 8-of-28 (29 percent) balls thrown over 20 yards for the season. Fromm has completed 73.0 percent of his passes with a clean pocket, but that number dips down to 58.8 percent when he's under pressure.