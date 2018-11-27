PFF Matchup: Georgia vs Alabama
Georgia (11-1) will take on Alabama (12-0) in the SEC Championship this Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off five consecutive wins, while Alabama has beaten all 12 opponents this season by 22 points or more.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses PFF (Pro Football Focus) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 4:00 on Saturday afternoon.
|Georgia
|Off Grade
|Alabama
|Def Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Riley Ridley
Tyler Simmons
Mecole Hardman
Terry Godwin
Jeremiah Hollomon
|
74.4
74.2
70.8
68.1
|
CORNERBACK
Shyheim Carter
Savion Smith
Patrick Surtain II
Josh Jobe
Kyriq McDonald
|
78.5
77.0
74.3
63.4
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Justin Fields
QB- Jake Fromm
TE- Isaac Nauta
TE- Charlie Woerner
|
86.6
78.4
62.6
|
SAFETY
Deionte Thompson
Xavier McKinney
Jared Mayden
Keaton Anderson
|
85.2
66.9
66.9
Will Alabama put freshman defensive back Patrick Surtain II on Georgia receiver Riley Ridley? Surtain is only allowing a 44.4 percent reception rate, while tallying one interception on the season. Ridley has been targeted 44 times this season, hauling in 34 of those receptions (77.3 percent reception rate) for 450 yards and eight touchdowns. That would be a fun match-up to watch.
It doesn't get any easier on the other side of the field. Savion Smith is allowing a higher reception rate at 61.9 percent, but he has brought in three interceptions with four pass breakups. He could draw the match-up with receiver Jeremiah Holloman. Holloman is having a break out year for the Bulldogs, catching 21 of his 32 targets on the season (65.6 percent reception rate) with five touchdowns.
Georgia could have the advantage in the slot where Mecole Hardman is the man. The junior has hauled in 32 of his 49 targets (65.3 percent reception rate), while tallying six touchdowns. Shyheim Carter will be locked up on him in the slot, where he has allowed 19 receptions on 38 targets and two interceptions.
The Bulldogs could have a mismatch at tight end, where Isaac Nauta has caught 25 of his 30 targets (83.3 percent reception rate) for 346 yards and two touchdowns. The Alabama linebackers and safeties will be forced to lock down the junior tight end.
|Georgia
|Off Grade
|Alabama
|Def Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT- Andrew Thomas
RT- Isaiah Wilson
RT- Justin Shaffer
|
77.2
63.1
|
EDGE
OLB- Christian Miller
OLB- Anfernee Jennings
OLB- Jamey Mosley
|
77.7
69.3
|
INTERIOR LINE
OG- Jamaree Salyer
LG- Solomon Kindley
C- Lamont Gaillard
RG- Ben Cleveland
OG- Cade Mays
OC- Trey Hill
|
78.6
76.9
76.0
74.8
73.5
65.1
|
INTERIOR LINE
NT- Quinnen Williams
DE- Raekwon Davis
DE- Lebrayn Ray
DE- Isaiah Buggs
NT- Phidarian Mathis
DE- Johnny Dwight
|
95.4
83.1
78.6
76.9
69.7
64.1
|
RUNNING BACK
Elijah Holyfield
D'Andre Swift
James Cook
Brian Herrien
|
84.2
75.4
68.1
|
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Mack Wilson
Dylan Moses
Joshua McMillon
Markail Benton
|
72.7
65.8
64.8
If Georgia offensive guard Ben Cleveland is able to play this weekend, that would be huge for the Bulldogs. Cleveland has not allowed a quarterback pressure in 99 pass blocking opportunities. If he is unable to go, true freshman Trey Hill will likely earn another start at right guard, where he has allowed three quarterback hurries in 103 pass blocking opportunities.
The match-up to watch here is Georgia senior offensive center Lamont Gaillard against Alabama nose tackle Quinnen Williams. Gaillard has allowed five quarterback pressures and one sack in 282 pass blocking chances. Williams, on the other hand, has 38 quarterback pressures and eight sacks. For the Bulldogs to have success here, Gaillard is going to have to play the game of his life.
The Georgia tackles have been outstanding this season. Sophomore left tackle Andrew Thomas has only allowed seven quarterback hurries and two sacks in 229 chances on the season. Redshirt freshman right tackle Isaiah Wilson has allowed 10 quarterback pressures and one sack on the season.
That group will have to contain Isaiah Buggs (31 QB pressures, 12 sacks), Christian Miller (30 QB pressures, 8 sacks), and Anfernee Jennings (25 QB pressures, 6 sacks).
Alabama will have to tackle well in this game, as Elijah Holyfield averages 4.23 yards after contact and D'Andre Swift is at 4.14 yards per carry after the initial hit. The duo has combined for 1,857 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.
|Alabama
|Off Grade
|Georgia
|Def Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Jaylen Waddle
Jerry Jeudy
Henry Ruggs III
Devonta Smith
Derek Kief
|
86.3
79.8
73.1
63.8
|
CORNERBACK
Deandre Baker
Eric Stokes
Mark Webb
Tyrique McGhee
Tyson Campbell
|
81.9
75.5
70.6
69.1
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Tua Tagovailoa
TE- Irv Smith Jr.
QB- Jalen Hurts
TE- Hale Hentges
|
83.1
82.7
58.6
|
SAFETY
JR Reed
Richard LeCounte
Otis Reese
Chris Smith
|
79.9
69.3
67.4
Georgia senior cornerback Deandre Baker has been absolutely lock-down the past two seasons. He hasn't allowed a touchdown pass since the bowl game of the 2016 season. Baker has been targeted 38 times, only allowing 18 receptions (47.4% reception rate) for 145 yards. He also has two interceptions.
He will likely draw the match-up with Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has hauled in 56 of his 82 targets (68.3 percent reception rate) for 1,077 yards and 11 touchdowns. This is a match-up for the ages right here.
Where Alabama could have the mismatch is in the slot. Henry Ruggs III has hauled in 39 of his 54 targets (72.2 percent) with nine touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle has 37 receptions on 48 targets (77.1 percent) and six touchdowns. Senior defensive back Tyrique McGhee will be lined up as the nickel corner, where he has been targeted 25 times, allowing 16 receptions (64 percent), no touchdowns, and has an interception.
Eric Stokes has taken over as the cornerback opposite Baker and had some success. Stokes has only allowed six receptions on 17 targets (35.3%) with four pass breakups.
It will be interesting to see if Georgia turns to freshman cornerback Tyson Campbell to play in the slot at times. Campbell entered last weeks game as a safety against Georgia Tech.
Georgia safeties and linebackers will have to match-up with tight end Irvin Smith Jr. He has hauled in 35 of his 45 targets (77.8%) for 610 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
|Alabama
|Off Grade
|Georgia
|Def Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT- Jonah Williams
RT- Jedrick Willis
OT- Scott Lashley
|
70.9
59.2
|
EDGE
OLB- D'Andre Walker
OLB- Brenton Cox
OLB- Walter Grant
|
73.1
67.7
|
INTERIOR LINE
OG- Josh Cashier
RG- Alex Leatherwood
OC- Chris Owens
OC- Ross Pierschbacher
LG- Lester Cotton Sr.
LG- Deonte Brown
|
69.7
68.6
65.9
65.7
57.9
|
INTERIOR LINE
DE- Malik Herring
DT- Tyler Clark
DE- Jonathan Ledbetter
NG- Jordan Davis
NG- Devonte Wyatt
DT- Julian Rochester
|
82.7
82.4
77.3
72.0
67.2
|
RUNNING BACK
Najee Harris
Damien Harris
Josh Jacobs
|
83.0
76.7
|
INSIDE LINEBACKER
ILB- Tae Crowder
ILB- Juwan Taylor
ILB- Natrez Patrick
|
73.5
59.7
Alabama left tackle Jonah Williams and right tackle Jedrick Willis Jr. will have to account for Georgia edge rusher D'Andre Walker. Walker has 30 quarterback pressures on the season with seven sacks. Williams has only allowed nine quarterback pressures and no sacks, while Willis Jr. has allowed 18 quarterback pressures and zero sacks. Bulldogs defensive end Malik Herring also has 16 quarterback pressures and a sack on the season.
Georgia could find some success in the interior of Alabama's line. Jonathan Ledbetter and Tyler Clark have 26 combined quarterback pressures and two sacks. True freshman nose tackle Jordan Davis has two sacks, with one coming last week against Georgia Tech.
Alabama right guard Alex Leatherwood has allowed two sacks and 12 quarterback hurries on the season. Left guard Deonte Brown has been outstanding in pass protection, only allowing five quarterback hurries since entering the starting lineup. Brown does struggle some in run blocking, though, only holding a 52.8 grade in that area.
In the running game, Najee Harris is averaging 4.61 yards per carry after contact. Damien Harris is at 3.16 yards per carry after initial contact. Josh Jacobs is the third running back for the Tide, averaging 4.8 yards per carry on the season with 417 yards and nine touchdowns. The Crimson Tide trio has 1,795 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season.
|Georgia
|Grade (Natl Rank)
|Alabama
|Grade (Natl Rank)
|
TOTAL OFFENSE
|
93.2 (3rd)
|
TOTAL DEFENSE
|
96.4 (1st)
|
PASS OFFENSE
|
88.2 (11th)
|
COVERAGE
|
93.7 (4th)
|
RUSH OFFENSE
|
89.3 (6th)
|
RUSH DEFENSE
|
97.2 (2nd)
|
PASS BLOCKING
|
90.5 (7th)
|
PASS RUSH
|
89.2 (2nd)
|
RUN BLOCKING
|
81.8 (3rd)
|
TACKLING
|
93.7 (2nd)
|
TOTAL DEFENSE
|
94.8 (4th)
|
TOTAL OFFENSE
|
95.4 (2nd)
|
COVERAGE
|
93.5 (6th)
|
PASS OFFENSE
|
92.9 (2nd)
|
RUSH DEFENSE
|
94.2 (18th)
|
RUSH OFFENSE
|
89.0 (8th)
|
PASS RUSH
|
73.6 (27th)
|
PASS BLOCKING
|
83.8 (33rd)
|
TACKLING
|
94.6 (1st)
|
RUN BLOCKING
|
73.4 (17th)
|
SPECIAL TEAMS
|
73.9 (54th)
|
SPECIAL TEAMS
|
77.0 (32nd)