UGASports - Peter Woods attracting national attention early

"There really isn't much to it right now," said Woods. "I just go out, work my butt off every day, push my teammates, and try to be the best I can be. I am at a great school with great teammates and great coaches, so I just want to do my part."

Peter Woods will miss the remainder of his sophomore season due to a leg injury early in the season, but the star at Thompson High in Alabaster (Ala.) is already a national name. He is a 6-foot-3, 255 pound defensive lineman with offers from over two dozen schools.

Coaches are talking to Woods about how his versatility and athleticism makes him appeal to them at this early stage. He showed that when Rivals watched him play game one this season and he was all over the place, and spent some time in the opposing backfield due the match-ups.

The plan for Woods, like it was for many top recruits this year was to take visits and to start to really go through the recruiting process. He has only tripped to a couple of schools so far and one was Alabama.

He grew up in a family of Crimson Tide fans, so that in-state offer meant a lot to him.

"My dad went to Alabama, I had uncles that went to Alabama, so getting that offer was a big for me. I was a growing up, Alabama is an in-state school, and of course they win, so it was a really big thing for me and my family.

"Separating the fan from the recruit, I have been there multiple times as a recruit and it is great there. I have been to games, a Junior Day and I have been treated well there. The coaching staff is great and the players all make me feel like family already."

Woods is just waiting for the ban on visits to be lifted. As soon as that happens, he plans to hit the road.

"I definitely want to see Georgia, I want to check out Florida, I want to see the schools in Texas (Texas and Texas A&M), and I want to explore the options I have have," said Woods.

"I want to get out of the south to see Penn State and some others farther away. I am not stuck on staying close. I just want to find the best fit."

All schools are "even" at this time Woods said and he is looking for a school that has coaches that will be "real" with him and one that offers a strong medical program.