Peach State wideout Prince Jean talks relationship with Georgia

Prince Jean embodies what Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley calls a playmaker.

Coley appreciates Jean's speed, physicality, enjoyment of blocking, and ability to make plays in space with the ball in his hands. He gave Jean his stamp of approval when he offered the 2026 Valdosta wide receiver prospect earlier this year. So, the Bulldogs are on Jean's list.

"[Coach Coley] says, I'm sound, physical, a good route runner, and a playmaker," Jean said.

Coley offered the 6-foot, 180-pound three-star prospect during a Junior Day visit in January. This was after Jean hauled in 45 passes for 622 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

"Oh man, Coach Coley, that's my dog," Jean said. "We always stay in contact. We text like once a week, at least. We always stay in contact with each other ... They've been watching me since my 10th grade year. I was really happy when they offered because it brought a lot of excitement to me, you know? I was really grateful."

A few weeks ago, Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo stopped by Valdosta High School. He and Jean sat down and talked about football, life, and his upcoming visit next month.

"[Coach Bobo] was just talking about my age. How I just got bigger, too," Jean said. "He was talking about age, he came to see me, check me out. Say he loves what he's seeing out there."

Jean visited Athens to watch Georgia practice.

Jean said he saw how Bobo and Coley coached the Bulldog offense. He noticed that fellow South Georgia native wide receiver Jeremy Bell had caught more than a few touchdowns. Jean also mentioned how dominant transfer Zaccariah Branch was during the practice.

The staff explained that he would be a mix of a few different positions in their system.

"I'd be like a combo guy, [but mainly] in the outside slot," Jean said.

Also in the spring, Jean got to see former Valdosta teammate Todd Robinson, who's been recruiting him hard. Jean will take his official visit to Georgia on June 20.

"It's really a lot different with my brother, Todd Robinson, going there, and they've been putting me on with him," Jean said. "... He told me to cut out all my other official visits. He says, 'All you need is Georgia.' He really helped me out, too. He's been telling me a lot, like Georgia is a different place. They're going to coach you hard. It's a lot of stuff. You've got to be mentally stable and things like that. So be ready for it. ... I want to see if it's the right fit for me."