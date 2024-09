Of the six running backs with Georgia offers in the 2027 class, half play their high school football in the state of Georgia.

One such back is Joel Bradford. The sophomore from Grayson High School earned an offer from Georgia this summer after camping in Athens.

Bradford wasted no time returning to Georgia's campus, as he attended the Bulldogs' home opener against Tennessee Tech on September 7. Bradford came away impressed by the offense of the in-state powerhouse.