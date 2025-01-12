Peach State Power Hour

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth are joined by Bill Shanks to discuss all things Georgia sports!
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's safety Big Board for the 2026 class.
After a big win over Kentucky, the Bulldogs looking for consistency against No. 16 Oklahoma.
Georgia corner Daylen Everette will be back for his senior season in 2025.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's big board at inside linebacker for the 2026 class.
Georgia is one of the favorites in the recruitment of five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
