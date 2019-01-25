First baseman Patrick Sullivan isn't approaching Georgia’s upcoming baseball season any differently than what he’s done in the past.

A redshirt junior, the former Marist standout knows all about the preseason grind, and what it takes to get ready for the start of the year, which for the Bulldogs kicks off Feb. 15 with a three-game series against Dayton.

But this time is different.

With Adam Sasser no longer a part of the program, Sullivan figures to be Georgia’s everyday first baseman, an opportunity he’s anxious to make the most of.

“I think everything is kind of the same. I always prepared as if I were starting, just trying to give my all every day in practice and be ready to go,” Sullivan said. “So, this year is really kind of the same thing, I’ve just worked hard in the offseason. Fortunately, I’ll get to play more I think and hopefully I’ll take advantage of that.”

The fact that he’s finally healthy after missing the 2017 with a case of mononucleosis certainly helps his cause.

Before the illness, Sullivan was pegged as the starting first baseman and was swinging the bat well before being forced to the sideline.

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Sullivan's in as good a physical shape as he’s been since arriving in Athens.

“He dropped about 20 pounds and it was hard weight to get back on because you were talking about a lot of muscle mass, but he came back from Christmas break, and he looked a little different," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "He put on six pounds, he’s physical and he’s as good of a defensive first baseman as there is in the country.”

His numbers are about as impressive as it can get.

In 326 total chances, Sullivan has committed just one error. For all your math majors, that’s a .997 fielding percentage.

“For me, that’s always been the best part of my game. I take a lot of pride in my defense,” Sullivan said. “I’ve always tried to focused in the field and as long as I keep doing that, I should be fine.”

Stricklin hasn’t seen many better.

“He’s that good. He’s an elite defensive first baseman and has been swinging the bat really good,” he said. “We’ve got three weeks to get these live at-bats and get these guys going, but we feel good about Patrick and where he is.”

Offensively, Sullivan has yet to find his groove, with a career .204 batting average in 88 games with no home runs. However, Stricklin doesn’t seem concerned.

“He’s an older guy, so he’s very mature. He’s handled it like he’s always handed everything, he works really hard, does what he’s supposed to do and he’s put himself in a position to be a great player for us based on the way he’s worked,” Stricklin said. ““We’re anticipating him having a great season and giving us some power from the left side.”

Sullivan is ready to do his best.

“Coach just says just to be yourself. He said just keep working hard and when you’re out there, give it all you can, have good at-bats and be myself,” Sullivan said. “I don’t have any crazy expectations, I just want to go out there and be myself, play hard and help us win any way we can.”