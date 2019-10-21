Paltry Passing Prowess
PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 21-0 victory over Kentucky, what clearly stood out the most was the number of passing yards for both teams (or the lack thereof): only 35 for the Bulldogs and 17 for the Wildcats, for a mere total of 52.
Fewest combined passing yards in a game is actually a record kept by a number of programs, including Georgia Tech and Clemson. Anticipating the 52 combined passing yards on Saturday night was likely the fewest by the Bulldogs and their opposition in quite some time, I researched back to 1960, or a period of the last 60 seasons, to discover where the lowly total would rank in the annals of Georgia football.
Come to find out, the 52 passing yards are the fewest in a Georgia game since the Bulldogs and Georgia Tech combined to pass for 48 yards in 1977. Also, although there were a couple of close calls (Georgia-Clemson passed for a combined 105 yards in 1990; Georgia-Georgia Tech 107 in 1985), the 1977 contest against the Yellow Jackets had also been the last time Georgia and its opponent combined for less than 100 yards passing.
The Georgia-Kentucky game marked the 27th time since 1960 the Bulldogs and their opponent passed for fewer than 100 yards—but, as mentioned, Saturday marked the first time it had resulted in a Georgia game in 42 years. The Bulldogs’ top 10 fewest combined passing yards in a game:
|Comb. Pass Yds
|Opponent, Season
|UGA result
|UGA passing (Att-Cmp-Int-Yds-TD)
|OPP passing (Att-Cmp-Int-Yds-TD)
|
6
|
GA Tech, 1974
|
Lost, 14-34
|
7-0-2-0-0
|
1-1-0-6-0
|
25
|
Vanderbilt, 1960
|
Won, 18-7
|
5-4-0-18-0
|
5-2-1-7-0
|
32
|
Vanderbilt, 1975
|
Won, 47-3
|
8-2-1-7-1
|
18-4-4-25-0
|
48
|
GA Tech, 1977
|
Lost, 7-16
|
20-5-1-48-0
|
1-0-0-0-0
|
52
|
Kentucky, 2019
|
Won, 21-0
|
12-9-0-35-0
|
16-2-0-17-0
|
55
|
Alabama, 1973
|
Lost, 14-28
|
15-3-1-18-0
|
10-3-0-37-0
|
58
|
Kentucky, 1975
|
Won, 21-13
|
4-1-0-27-0
|
6-2-1-31-0
|
62
|
Auburn, 1964
|
Lost, 7-14
|
7-2-0-48-0
|
4-2-0-14-0
|
72
|
GA Tech, 1976
|
Won, 13-10
|
5-4-1-63-0
|
3-1-2-9-0
|
72
|
Auburn, 1977
|
Lost, 14-33
|
12-4-0-31-0
|
5-2-1-41-0
Of the above, interestingly, but perhaps coincidentally, for the two seasons (1975 and 1977) featuring multiple combined outings, the paltry passing resulted in back-to-back games (Vanderbilt immediately followed by Kentucky in ‘75; Auburn and Georgia Tech in ‘77).
Granted, the weather conditions for the Georgia-Kentucky game were horrendous, while the Wildcats were forced to play a former wide receiver at quarterback. Still, what makes the game’s 52 combined passing yards even more unusual is the fact that Georgia and Kentucky have averaged this season a combined 401.4 passing yards per game.
Georgia and Kentucky’s 52 passing yards equal only 12.95 percent of—and 349.4 yards less than—their current combined season average of 401.4. Considering the 10 fewest-combined-passing-yards games featured in the table, the 12.95 is the third-lowest percentage of season passing yards per game (behind 11.91 percent for 1960 Georgia-Vanderbilt and 3.14 percent for 1974 Georgia-Georgia Tech), whereas the difference of 349.4 yards is by far the largest margin of the ten games (ahead of a 184.90-yard difference for 1960 Georgia-Vanderbilt and a 184.85-yard difference for 1974 Georgia-Georgia Tech).