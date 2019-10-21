PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 21-0 victory over Kentucky, what clearly stood out the most was the number of passing yards for both teams (or the lack thereof): only 35 for the Bulldogs and 17 for the Wildcats, for a mere total of 52 .

Fewest combined passing yards in a game is actually a record kept by a number of programs, including Georgia Tech and Clemson. Anticipating the 52 combined passing yards on Saturday night was likely the fewest by the Bulldogs and their opposition in quite some time, I researched back to 1960, or a period of the last 60 seasons, to discover where the lowly total would rank in the annals of Georgia football.

Come to find out, the 52 passing yards are the fewest in a Georgia game since the Bulldogs and Georgia Tech combined to pass for 48 yards in 1977. Also, although there were a couple of close calls (Georgia-Clemson passed for a combined 105 yards in 1990; Georgia-Georgia Tech 107 in 1985), the 1977 contest against the Yellow Jackets had also been the last time Georgia and its opponent combined for less than 100 yards passing.

The Georgia-Kentucky game marked the 27th time since 1960 the Bulldogs and their opponent passed for fewer than 100 yards—but, as mentioned, Saturday marked the first time it had resulted in a Georgia game in 42 years. The Bulldogs’ top 10 fewest combined passing yards in a game: