Ousmane Kromah bringing energy, aggression to Georgia

in other news
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia vs. Florida
Jim Donnan discusses Georgia vs. Florida and what the Bulldogs can expect in Jacksonville.
Bulldogs find their own meaning in Florida rivalry
Every Georgia player finds their own meaning in this weekend's rivalry matchup with Florida.
The remaining spots in Georgia's recruiting class
UGASports takes a look at where Georgia can still add to its 2025 class.
Bulldogs impressive in exhibition rout of UCF
Although Tuesday’s game against Big 12 member UCF was just an exhibition, there was certainly much to like.
WATCH: Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie
Watch the videos of the Tuesday night player interviews with Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie...
Ousmane Kromah still has to pinch himself at times.
There were times over the past year when Kromah never thought he'd commit to Georgia. But, thanks to the hire of Josh Crawford as running backs coach in Athens, the Bulldogs surged and eventually secured Kromah's commitment on October 5.
Kromah still has to occassionally give a second glance at his commitment graphic on Instagram to make sure it's real. But the Rivals100 running back is still thrilled with his choice.
