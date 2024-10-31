Ousmane Kromah bringing energy, aggression to Georgia

Ousmane Kromah still has to pinch himself at times.

There were times over the past year when Kromah never thought he'd commit to Georgia. But, thanks to the hire of Josh Crawford as running backs coach in Athens, the Bulldogs surged and eventually secured Kromah's commitment on October 5.

Kromah still has to occassionally give a second glance at his commitment graphic on Instagram to make sure it's real. But the Rivals100 running back is still thrilled with his choice.



