Arguably the biggest domino in the 2026 class has fallen.

Quarterback Julian Lewis committed to USC on Tuesday morning. Regarded as one of the top signal callers in the country regardless of class, Lewis chose the Trojans over many of the nation's top programs, including Georgia.

While nothing is set in stone until Lewis signs, Georgia will now look elsewhere for its 2026 quarterback. Here's a look at the three other prospects Georgia has offered at the position.